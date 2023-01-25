Caution urged on snow-covered Central Illinois roadways

Snow is coming down throughout Central Illinois, with more on the way.

"I cannot stress enough: If you do have to venture out this morning, give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination," said Matt Holiner, Midwest chief meteorologist for Lee Enterprises.

Roadways in McLean County were shown to be partly covered in ice or snow on the state's winter road conditions map as of 7:45 a.m., while those in DeWitt, Livingston and Ford counties were listed as fully covered.

The National Weather Service at Lincoln also urged caution, having issued a winter weather advisory for a swath of counties including McLean. It advised drivers to plan on slippery roads for their morning commute, but also to be aware that snow showers could maintain slick patches on roads in the afternoon as well.

Holiner said light to moderate snow, with pockets of heavy snow, would continue across Central Illinois through the morning. By 2 p.m., he said, the chance for heavy snow will have passed through the region, though scattered snow showers could continue.

Bloomington has issued a snow route parking ban until further notice, and Normal's parking ban is underway until noon Thursday.

Farmer City schools are having an e-learning day.

The National Weather Service at Lincoln has predicted a total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches for the Bloomington area. Winds could gust as high as 24 miles per hour.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Looking for something lighter? Here are some Flying Horse submissions about winter.

Flying Horse: Winter Annie Jackett, grade 3, Calvary Jackson, grade 3, Calvary Elizabeth Knowles, grade 5, Calvary Parker, grade 3, Calvary Emma Poland, grade 5, Calvary Hanna Joy Shiff, grade 5, Calvary Gemma Smith, grade 5, Calvary Julia, grade 2, Fox Creek Evalynn Rettick, grade 2, Fox Creek Tremaine Jr. Becton, grade 1, Glenn Varshita Karri, grade 1, Glenn Mithra, grade 1, Glenn Nevaeh, grade 1, Glenn Ciara Nteke, grade 1, Glenn Kriti Reddy P., grade 1, Glenn No name, grade 2, Glenn Oliver, grade 1, Glenn Manu Subbiah, grade 1, Glenn Katie Carr, kindergarten, Grove Henry Babbit, grade 2, Parkside Elsa Bell, grade 2, Parkside Brynnleigh Best, grade 2, Parkside George Dicken, grade 2, Parkside Logan Fincham, grade 2, Parkside Ethan Gibb, grade 2, Parkside Liam Glenn, grade 2, Parkside Noelia Gonzalaz, grade 2, Parkside Aleah Hepburn, grade 2, Parkside Johnathan Huey, grade 2, Parkside Oliver Hunt, grade 2, Parkside Annabelle Lin, grade 2, Parkside Decklyn Olson, grade 2, Parkside Kennedy Roberts, grade 2, Parkside Norah Julien, grade 2, Prairieland Saanvika Aiagiri, grade 2, Washington