Caution urged on snow-covered Central Illinois roadways

Snow is coming down throughout Central Illinois, with more on the way.
"I cannot stress enough: If you do have to venture out this morning, give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination," said Matt Holiner, Midwest chief meteorologist for Lee Enterprises.
Roadways in McLean County were shown to be partly covered in ice or snow on the state's winter road conditions map as of 7:45 a.m., while those in DeWitt, Livingston and Ford counties were listed as fully covered.
The National Weather Service at Lincoln also urged caution, having issued a winter weather advisory for a swath of counties including McLean. It advised drivers to plan on slippery roads for their morning commute, but also to be aware that snow showers could maintain slick patches on roads in the afternoon as well.
Holiner said light to moderate snow, with pockets of heavy snow, would continue across Central Illinois through the morning. By 2 p.m., he said, the chance for heavy snow will have passed through the region, though scattered snow showers could continue.