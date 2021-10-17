Casey's Garden Shop teaches terrarium techniques

BLOOMINGTON — In some ways, plants and glass go really well together.

That’s part of why Casey’s Garden Shop in Bloomington held a Terrarium Workshop on Sunday afternoon. The $25 course included a 6-inch bowl, three starter plants, soil, rocks and a decorative figurine.

Their lead associate for the houseplant-tropical section, John Fegan, was on hand to guide people in the course with getting their thumbs green with a new plant project.

He explained that plants prefer drainage that allows water to flow through the soil, while also providing good air circulation to the roots.

“So putting on a glass bowl, even though it creates a lot of humidity, is not really the perfect situation,” Fegan said.

To set yourself up for success, he said you can begin with a small layer of pea gravel that provides a “security layer” and a little more air circulation.

“On plants, if we ever put too much water in the bowl, they will not sit in that water so that the roots in the soil won't be sucking up any excess water,” Fegan said.

Next comes a big layer of soil, he said, and that’s when you can decide whether the terrarium will be viewed from either one or more angles.

“That way, I will set up the terrarium so that there’s a little bit more of a background and a foreground,” he said, “so, we have our soil in the back and a little bit lower soil in the front.”

After that, he said it’s time to select your plants that will go well together in the terrarium. The course had succulents available, like peperomia. He said they need much less water than tropical plants, but they can also be more challenging.

“It’s a really beautiful setup for a display, but unfortunately, when you do succulents in a terrarium, it’s really difficult to keep up with a long term,” Fegan said, “just because succulents need so much bright light in order to keep their dense, colorful form."

Then there were tropical plants, like aralia, or English ivy, that were offered to attendees.

“They come in lots of shapes and sizes and colors,” Fegan said. “They generally like a little bit more humidity and so keeping them in a terrarium works really well.”

Anna Robinson, of Bloomington, signed up for the workshop. She said it was really nice learning how to take care of terrarium plants by placing pebbles under the soil and decorating them.

“Hopefully it stays alive long enough so I can replant it successfully,” Robinson said.

Tiana Noud, a finance major at Illinois State University, also took up the course. She said it was really cool getting hands-on and building her own terrarium.

“I got a van in it and then I got some black rocks, and I put a little bit of sand in it,” Noud said.

She added the workshop was very refreshing for a Sunday.

