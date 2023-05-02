ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta will host its first car event of the year, Cars & Coffee on Route 66, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 20.

The event will take place around 114 SW. Arch Street, between Race and Vine Street.

The event will feature conversations with car enthusiasts and is free to attend. Attendees, whether travelers or locals, can view the cars on display and enjoy the scenery.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a foldable chair for seating as there is limited bench seating. Cruisers and visitors can either drive-thru or walk over to Sip Shack or stop into Missy's Sweet Shoppe inside the Palms Grill Café to grab a drink or pastries, or at Chubby's Bar & Grill as well.

Contact tourismatlantail@gmail.com or 217-871-7557 for more information.

