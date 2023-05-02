ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta will host its first car event of the year, Cars & Coffee on Route 66, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 20.
The event will take place around 114 SW. Arch Street, between Race and Vine Street.
The event will feature conversations with car enthusiasts and is free to attend. Attendees, whether travelers or locals, can view the cars on display and enjoy the scenery.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a foldable chair for seating as there is limited bench seating. Cruisers and visitors can either drive-thru or walk over to Sip Shack or stop into Missy's Sweet Shoppe inside the Palms Grill Café to grab a drink or pastries, or at Chubby's Bar & Grill as well.
Contact
tourismatlantail@gmail.com or 217-871-7557 for more information.
Photos: Atlanta's first Market Weekend on Route 66 drew vendors and visitors
Brooke Evans of Bloomington sells handmade knitted and crocheted items at the first Market Weekend on Route 66 in Atlanta on Sunday.
Kelsey Watznauer
Twenty-six vendors participated in Atlanta's first Market Weekend on Route 66 on Sunday.
Kelsey Watznauer
A small crowd flowed through Atlanta's first Market Weekend on Route 66 on Sunday, July 18.
Kelsey Watznauer
Dave and Shannon Stone of Atlanta shop at the Heart 2 Home Boutique booth as part of the city's first Market Weekend on Route 66 on Sunday.
Kelsey Watznauer
Cory Allen of Wapella poses with his children, Izzy, 6, and Sammy, 2, at Atlanta's first Market Weekend on Route 66 on Sunday, July 18.
Kelsey Watznauer
Sammy, 2, and Izzy, 6, make their way inside the In-A-Stitch booth to check out the stuffed animals at Atlanta's first Market Weekend on Route 66 on Sunday.
Kelsey Watznauer
A Jeep cruise-in was held Sunday at Atlanta's first Market Weekend on Route 66.
Kelsey Watznauer
Stuffed animals handmade by Brooke Evans of Bloomington drew the attention of several of the Market Weekend on Route 66's youngest visitors on Sunday, July 18 in Atlanta.
Kelsey Watznauer
