Carp disease identified in Lake Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — The city of Bloomington has identified a carp disease outbreak in Lake Bloomington that has resulted in a large number of dead fish at the lake, officials said Tuesday.

After multiple messages from the community surrounding the lake, the city contacted the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The state agency indicated that the situation is not a water quality issue and should not be a cause for concern, city officials said.

In a statement, IDNR said disease outbreaks are generally short in duration and most fish viruses are not transmissible to humans, but that does not mean people can not get sick from handling sick fish.

Officials are asking the public to wash their hands frequently and keep them away from their eyes and mouth after touching any fish.

Anglers should keep only healthy fish that are swimming upright with brightly colored gills and clear eyes, and without lesions on their bodies, the statement said.

Anyone with concerns regarding the carp disease can contact IDNR at www.ifishillinois.org.