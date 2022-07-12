 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Carp disease identified in Lake Bloomington

  • 0
052221-illinois-runoff-5part2

Lake Bloomington is shown in May 2021. 

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — The city of Bloomington has identified a carp disease outbreak in Lake Bloomington that has resulted in a large number of dead fish at the lake, officials said Tuesday.  

After multiple messages from the community surrounding the lake, the city contacted the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The state agency indicated that the situation is not a water quality issue and should not be a cause for concern, city officials said. 

IDNR announces late-summer hunting opportunities

In a statement, IDNR said disease outbreaks are generally short in duration and most fish viruses are not transmissible to humans, but that does not mean people can not get sick from handling sick fish. 

Officials are asking the public to wash their hands frequently and keep them away from their eyes and mouth after touching any fish. 

Anglers should keep only healthy fish that are swimming upright with brightly colored gills and clear eyes, and without lesions on their bodies, the statement said.

Bloomington approves Market Street garage repairs, views redistricting maps

Anyone with concerns regarding the carp disease can contact IDNR at www.ifishillinois.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

White House issues warning on new COVID variants

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News