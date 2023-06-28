NORMAL — Smoky air traveling south from a historic wildfire season in Canada blanketed the region this week, leading to event cancellations, increased hospitalizations and precautions for vulnerable populations.

The Canadian wildfires have caused smoke to drift south to southern Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and West Virginia. Most of Central Illinois is set to remain under an air quality alert through Thursday night, with authorities urging people who have heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teenagers and other sensitive groups to avoid long or intense outdoor activity. Several area organizations on Wednesday had postponed events or moved them indoors.

Although rain forecasts are expected to lessen the severity of the haze, the Associated Press has reported that recent heavy rains have failed to quell the most active wildfires in Quebec, which will worsen the smoky air in parts of the country.

Lori Ritter, trauma and quality coordinator for Carle BroMenn Medical Center, said they are seeing an increased number of patients presenting in the emergency department with respiratory issues.

Most of these patients have asthma and chronic lung diseases. However, all but one were able to go home, she added. Most of the visits occurred on Tuesday but one asthma patient was seen on Wednesday.

Mandy Benning, clinical supervisor for Carle Convenient Care, said two patients presented to convenient care on Tuesday, one of which was an asthma exacerbation.

However, OSF media relations coordinator Matt Sheehan said as of Wednesday, there has not been an uptick in respiratory-related hospitalizations as a result of the air quality.

Pantagraph Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner said as of Wednesday morning, the air quality index value was up to 291 in central Illinois. This puts the region in the “very unhealthy” range, which is the fifth of six air quality classifications.

An air quality index value of 300 or more puts an area in the “hazardous” sixth category.

Masking up

Holiner said older adults, children and those with heart or lung conditions should avoid outdoor activity. All other should limit their outdoor activity and consider wearing an N95 or KN95 face mask.

KN95 masks currently are being offered for free at Illinois State University’s Bone Student Center, Milner Library and Linkins Dining Center. A tweet from ISU advises individuals to limit their outdoor activities.

Isolated showers and a shift in the winds out of south are expected to provide some improvement in air quality for Central Illinois, which it ranked in the level four “unhealthy” category on Wednesday. A stronger chance of rain Thursday is expected to lower the threat level to the third category, which is “unhealthy for sensitive groups.”

“Children, older adults, and those with heart or lung conditions can resume outdoor activities (at a category three air quality) but should avoid extended amounts of time outside and strenuous activities,” Holiner said. “With additional rain and southerly winds, air quality should finally reach the level 2 ‘moderate’ range on Friday.”

Air quality may not return to its lowest quality index value until additional rain falls on the Canadian wildfires, he added.

Because of current conditions, some senior living facilities had to relocate planned outdoor activities due to the air quality.

Lacey Ritchart, marketing director for Westminster Village, said the facility’s Life Enrichment Team moved sponsored events activities that were scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday indoors.

“Of course, our residents have access to the news and weather alerts regarding air quality levels and reserve the right to make their own decisions and determine their own risk tolerance regarding time they may choose to spend outdoors,” Ritchart said.

Cathy Beck, executive director of the McLean County Emergency Management Agency, said she was working with county administrators, the county health department and the National Weather Service to publish information about the situation on the agency’s Facebook page.

The agency also was working to identify public locations where residents can get out of the hazardous air. Individuals may visit the Bloomington Public Library, Normal Public Library and Uptown Station during normal business hours to avoid the smoke.

Protecting wildlife

Miller Park Zoo Director Jay Pratte said in an email that they have been in communication with their veterinary team and the other regional zoos to better understand best practices when handling animals who may be more susceptible to the air quality.

Those animals have either been contained in their holding areas or provided access to the indoor and outdoor parts of their habitat to allow to be where they feel most comfortable, Pratte said.

Pearl Yusuf, the zoo’s general curator, said bird species present the most concern, but they want to be sure all animals avoid prolonged exposure to the hazardous conditions.

“Any animal can have compromised respiratory concerns,” Yusuf said. “If we were talking about a fire closer by, there would be more of a push to sequester the animals in off exhibit, even in sometimes less ideal spaces.”

Zookeepers and staff are weighing the animals’ behavior and response to their environment along with the advice of their veterinarians to help guide them, Yusuf said.

Pratte said they are checking in on their staff to ensure everyone has access to mask and remain indoors in well-ventilated areas when possible.

The junior zookeepers and other camps have been provided masks when outside and organizers adjusted the schedules so that everyone could experience indoor activities Wednesday, Pratte said.