NORMAL — When patients are admitted to a hospital, they often aren’t thinking about what to take with them, especially when it’s an emergency situation.

So those who arrived with nothing but the clothes on their back may find themselves unprepared when it’s time to leave and their outfit has been ruined or no longer fits.

To meet that need, the Compassion Closet at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal and Carle Eureka Hospital provides new, donated clothes for patients to wear home from their hospital stay. Carle Health Methodist Hospital in Peoria is considering starting its own closet later this year.

“In spiritual care, we meet people where they’re at,” said the Rev. Christine McNeal, senior staff chaplain and coordinator for faith community relations at Carle BroMenn. “As a chaplain, I might go to a room of someone who has no faith tradition or who is of a completely different faith tradition, and we talk to them about where they’re at and what they need.”

The need for a clothing program was identified in 2012, when a chaplain resident noticed a patient waiting in the emergency department for a ride home, McNeal said.

The patient’s clothes had been torn on the way to the hospital, so all she had to wear was a pair of ill-fitting paper scrubs that offered little protection from the winter weather.

“If you’ve ever been in the hospital and had to have a gown or paper scrubs, we all know it’s not the most comfortable thing ever, and so (the chaplain resident) took note that this situation didn’t allow a lot of dignity for the woman,” McNeal said.

Patients may also need a fresh set of clothes if they experienced swelling during their hospital say, rendering their own clothing too tight or uncomfortable. Others may have limited financial means, do not live near the hospital, or do not have family or friends nearby to bring them clothes, McNeal said.

A hospital interdisciplinary team set to work with student volunteers from Illinois Wesleyan University to develop and present a plan later known as the Compassion Closet.

Today, over 90 faith community partners, formerly referred to as delegate churches, support the closet through donations and other shared ministries to support the Carle BroMenn and Eureka hospitals.

“We are very fortunate that Carle has a wonderful chaplaincy department,” said the Rev. Kent King-Nobles of Normal First United Methodist Church. “I know they’re always thinking about ways to help people and make a difference, so I hope people in our community can appreciate that.”

King-Nobles said having clothes for discharged patients was something he had never thought about for himself, but he knows of a family member who was helped while in a similar situation out of state.

King-Nobles said the church stays in touch with Carle and McNeal about what types or sizes of clothing are needed.

At the hospitals, staffers identify patients in need of clothing, contact the on-call chaplain, and arrange for a set of clothing to be brought to those patients.

“It’s not about being flashy, but these people come in and they’re desperate,” said Chaplain Ron Crawford, who works at Carle Eureka Hospital. “If they get discharged in February, we don’t want them to leave here in scrubs; they’re not very warm.”

“We’re just very happy to have a local hospital that is close by,” said Nancy Aldridge, a member of Eureka United Methodist Church, which is involved in the clothing project. “Anytime the hospital does need something, we’ve tried to help them in any way we can.”

At Carle BroMenn in Normal, the closet has grown over the years with donations from faith community partners and hospital team members, McNeal said.

This time of year, they are looking for shorts, socks and T-shirts, but during the colder months, they primarily ask for sweatshirts and sweatpants. Light jackets and shoes are needed throughout the year.

So far this year, they have had 648 articles of clothing donated to the closet.

In addition to donating clothing, faith community partners like to make prayer cloths, prayer shawls and blankets to help make patients’ hospital stays more comfortable.

McNeal said Carle has even expanded its Compassion Closet with the creation of a Compassion Cupboard to provide discharged patients with a couple of days’ worth of food.

McNeal said each bag of food includes fruits, vegetables, proteins, grains and snacks, as well as a list of food pantries where the patient can get long-term assistance.

“If someone is worried about not being able to eat when they get discharged, that is a spiritual distress,” McNeal said. “We are part of the total care team ... and we see ourselves as part of that whole, and making sure that people leave this hospital with dignity.”

The Compassion Cupboard opened at Carle BroMenn in May and has already given away 21 bags of food.

The program is in a pilot phase and has not yet expanded to Eureka, McNeal said.

For information on donating to the Compassion Closet and Compassion Cupboard, contact McNeal at christine.mcneal@carle.com or visit www.carle.org/locations/carle-bromenn-medical-center/faith-community-partners

