NORMAL — Carle BroMenn Medical Center will host an organ donation awareness event at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The event will take place outside the main entrance of the center at 1302 Franklin Ave., Normal.
The event is in partnership with Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network.
There will be a welcome by Dr. John Wieland, BroMenn chief medical officer; an opening litany and closing benediction led by Mollie Ward, BroMenn director of spiritual care; keynote remarks by Adam Lovell of Bloomington, a kidney and pancreas transplant recipient; comments by Dr. Harry Wilkins and Jill Young of Gift of Hope; a presentation of the Gift of Hope flag by Shelly Hillary, BroMenn intensive care unit nurse manager; and a raising of the gift of hope flag.
Attendees will have the opportunity to register to be an organ and tissue donor at
DonateLife.net or giftofhope.org.
Caroline Halperin, medical director and doctor with Carle BroMenn's Wound Care Center, talks about the center and wound treatments available to patients.
Check out photos from Carle BroMenn's Derby Fundraiser
Dr. James Leonard, president/CEO of the Carle Foundation, Colleen Kannaday, president of Carle BroMenn Medical Center and Carle Eureka Hospital
Annie Holdren, Kathleen Shirk, Kimberly Thompson
Linda Shirk, Trish Kallembach
Larry Kallembach, Jim Shirk
Aaron Trager, Kendall Held, Randal Dimmete, Meg Traeger
Brett and Ellen Haas, Brenda Knoll
Carol Morris, Maureen Lyons
Shelleigh and Kevin Birlingmair
Dr. Nona Fulk, Dr. Andrea Kane, Dr. Sherri Thornton
Rebert and Antoinette Harris
Scott Woodward, Kendal Farmer
Lori Laughlin, Heather Young, Shari Buckellew
Dennis and Cathy Wentworth, Diane Andes-Finney, Roger Finney
Dr. Napoleon Knight, Nancy Willamon
Danielle Kayl, Nikki and Jared Hall
Cheryl Magnuson, Courtney Zell
Heather and Bryce Miller, Uma Balakrishnan
Carter Billingsley, Marie Casteel, Jaime Morris
Stan Glazier, Joan Stralow, Mary Bennett-Henrichs, Scott Henrichs
Dana Altenburger, Aianna Zachary
Kim Schoenbein, Tracy Patkunas, Kate Burcham
Sue Seibring, Tracey Vincent
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.