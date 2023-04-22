NORMAL — Carle BroMenn Medical Center will host an organ donation awareness event at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The event will take place outside the main entrance of the center at 1302 Franklin Ave., Normal.

The event is in partnership with Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network.

There will be a welcome by Dr. John Wieland, BroMenn chief medical officer; an opening litany and closing benediction led by Mollie Ward, BroMenn director of spiritual care; keynote remarks by Adam Lovell of Bloomington, a kidney and pancreas transplant recipient; comments by Dr. Harry Wilkins and Jill Young of Gift of Hope; a presentation of the Gift of Hope flag by Shelly Hillary, BroMenn intensive care unit nurse manager; and a raising of the gift of hope flag.

Attendees will have the opportunity to register to be an organ and tissue donor at DonateLife.net or giftofhope.org.

