Carle BroMenn Resale Boutique to partner with Fix It Friday

NORMAL — Carle BroMenn Resale Boutique will partner with the Illinois State University Office of Sustainability's Fix It Friday program on Feb. 3.

The event will take place from 1-4 p.m. at the boutique, 1322 S. Main St., Normal. 

Fix It Friday offers community members a chance to reduce the environmental impact of their fashion choices and make the most out of clothing already in their closets.

Hannah Oesch 1 101222.JPG

Illinois State University graduate assistant Hannah Oesch talks about the Fix It Fridays repair shop and how volunteers help students by mending clothing and other fabric items at no cost.

Students from ISU's Fix It Friday help people extend the lifespan of clothes they own with the goal of decreasing the amount of clothing and textile waste that fills landfills by performing basic sewing, mending and clothing repair at no cost.

How Illinois State University is fighting fast fashion

The boutique offers individuals an alternative way to refresh their wardrobes and helps with the environmental goals of "reduce, reuse and recycle" by offering gently-used, sometimes new clothing at reasonable prices. 

The boutique is a business of Carle BroMenn Service Auxiliary, which has supported the community since 1950. The business has a combination of paid staff and volunteers. Proceeds from sales fund projects in support of Carle BroMenn Medical Center patients, their families and the community.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

