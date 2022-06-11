Carle BroMenn Medical Center receives $240K donation for surgical equipment

NORMAL — The Carle BroMenn Service Auxiliary recently presented a $240,000 check to Carle BroMenn Medical Center to purchase surgical equipment.

The contribution was made possible by customers who shopped at the Carle BroMenn Resale Boutique in 2021, according to a news release from the hospital. Proceeds from the boutique go directly to high-priority clinical care needs and projects supporting patients, their families and the community.

The $240,000 will support the surgical unit in the purchase of an intraoperative ultrasound machine, which neurosurgeons use to remove brain tumors and urologists use when performing partial nephrectomies; and the purchase of a C arm, which is a portable X-ray machine used in the operation room to support a variety of procedures.

The Resale Boutique first began in 1950 and was called the White Elephant Shop, turning the process of selling goods into a way to improve health care services in the community. Sales from the boutique have helped to renovate and modernize the inpatient behavioral health unit, create a Simulation Lab in Acute Rehabilitation, enhance neonatology services and upgrade open heart surgery equipment. Due to efforts from the community, millions of dollars have gone back to the hospital to support enhanced clinical care.

The Carle BroMenn Resale Boutique, 1322-A S. Main St., Normal, is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Visit carle.org/Giving/Ways-To-Give/Resale-Boutiques or call 309-556-7467 for more information.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3240. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.