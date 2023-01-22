Carle BroMenn Medical Center receives $150,000 grant

NORMAL — Carle BroMenn Medical Center received $150,000 from the Kay Yow Cancer Fund's local grant program, which aims to improve breast cancer screenings among those at greatest risk for early mortality due to breast cancer.

The money will help establish a community patient navigator at Carle Cancer Institute Normal, according to a news release from Carle.

Kay Yow Cancer Fund and representatives from CCIN held check presentations at the Illinois State University men's and women's basketball games on Jan. 20 and 21.

Carle Health Center for Philanthropy and Illinois State University Athletics partnered together to fundraise for this donation. They had until the end of 2022 to raise a combined $100,000 to secure the $150,000 grant CCIN will use to focus on improving care for the most marginalized, most at-risk or most overdue for breast cancer screening.

Carle BroMenn will soon begin looking for a new team member to fulfill the patient navigator role. The patient navigator will guide patients through the health care system and provide customized support to ensure access to quality cancer care. Through collaboration and community support, the navigator will address common barriers complex health care can bring, including financial support, childcare resources, transportation, diagnosis education, health insurance and social norms.

Visit carle.org/Services/Institutes/Cancer-Center/Carle-Cancer-Institute-Normal for more information.

