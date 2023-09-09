BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Fire Department and State Farm will host a car seat safety checkup event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13.
The event will be held at State Farm Corporate Headquarters, One State Farm Plaza, on the corner of Veterans Parkway and East Washington Street, Bloomington.
Attendees will have the opportunity to have their car seats checked by certified child passenger safety technicians who will also be available to answer questions like, "Is your child in the right car seat?" or "Is it installed correctly?"
The event is part of State Farm's Good Neighbor Car Seat Safety Program and is sponsored by Safe Kids Worldwide.
Photos: State Farm Youth Classic golf tournament at Weibring
Ali Schrock tees off on Tuesday during the State Farm Youth Classic golf tournament at Weibring. Schrock won the age 18-22 girls division, breaking the tournament scoring record set in 2013 with a two-day total of 141.
