BLOOMINGTON — Angie Davis brought her bright-yellow 1952 Austin Healey Bugeye Sprite to the Champagne British Car Festival on Sunday in Bloomington.

What she loves most about it is “his smile,” she said. The big bug-eyed headlamps keep it "grinning" all the time.

“He’s a happy car,” said Davis, of Bloomington. She said she and her husband Brian Davis bought it locally six years ago after she retired. They’ve been showing it since 2018.

Davis also mulled over whether the car is her accessory, or if she’s actually the car’s accessory. She said they get great feedback at shows, and she loves “ the whole British car community.”

Her vehicle was one of over 140 that were parked in sunny weather for the show's 32nd year on the lawn of the David Davis Mansion in Bloomington. Nearby the Bugeye Sprite was a 1933 Morgan Motors Co. three-wheeler, which snared both of Gary’s Stearns’ eyes.

Stearns, 61, said Sunday was one of the best turnouts he and his dad have seen at the show. With the clear weather, the Bloomington man said the day was all-around perfect.

By just after noon, Jim Broach, show organizer and treasurer of the Illinois Flat Land British Car Club, said over 650 had attended. That meant a minimum of $3,200 in proceeds would be sent to the David Davis Mansion, as Broach noted it's one of the mansion's biggest fundraisers of the year.

Since 2023 marks 100 years of MG Motors, he said they had a featured marquee for each year. Broach said his first car was a 1960s MGA; he now drives a 1976 MGB.

As they’re small and nimble open convertibles, Broach said the MG brand are fun cars to drive.

“You get some wind in your hair,” he said.

The oldest car that rolled out that morning was a 1930 MG Six 18/80 MK2. Owner Simon Griffin said he drove it up Route 66 from Edwardsville, adding that his MG is the only one of its kind the continent, out of 27 that still exist around the world.

He said his antique vehicle completed a world-round trip with its second owner. Griffin presented a photo book depicting the car trekking from the Ford Factory in Michigan to South Africa. It’s also been to Asia, but Griffin said it didn’t get off the boat.

It was first owned by the MG Factory as a demonstration model, he said, and was tested and reviewed in 1930 by Motor Magazine journalist Humfrey Symons in a 2,000 mile trip. Griffin said Symons won a gold medal driving it for the London to Land’s End Trial in April 1930.

The second owner, Drummond de Villiers, was reunited with the car in 1999 just three months before he died, Griffin said.

Griffin, 61, said Sunday was his first time showing the car since he acquired it in January. In previous years in Bloomington, he said he’s shown his Austin Healeys.

His MG, however, creates a tremendous stir at shows, because most people have never seen one, he said. Griffin said he didn’t know they existed until he discovered one on a website for an early MG society in England.

Other British brands present were Bentleys, Aston Martins, Jaguars, Land Rovers, Triumphs and Mini Coopers.

The latter brand was earlier known also a Morris Mini Minor. Kenneth Suhre, of Alhamdra, brought his 1961 model out to the show.

It’s a small car, but it packs a big punch. Suhre said it has a 1275 cc straight inline four-cylinder engine; floor the pedal, and the force will suck you back into the seat.

He knows well how that feels. Suhre, 85, said he used to drive in vintage car races until he turned 80.

Placing first wasn’t the primary goal of those events, he said. Instead, it was just about having fun and driving “these cars as fast as you want to go,” he said.

Suhre has made good friends in the racing community. He said if someone needs a part, they help each other out.

“They’re like best friends,” he said.

