Candlelight tours start Friday at DeWitt County Museum

Schelli Kirby, assistant director of the C.H. Moore Homestead DeWitt County Museum in Clinton, makes final touches on Wednesday in the mansion's formal dining room. The museum's "Sweet Holiday Traditions" Candlelight Tours start on Friday night.
Holiday decorations are shown on Wednesday at the C.H. Moore Homestead DeWitt County Museum in Clinton.
CLINTON — The C.H. Moore Homestead DeWitt County Museum will hold its "Sweet Holiday Traditions" Candlelight Tours starting Friday.
Tours are open to the public and take place from 5 to 8 p.m. on Fridays at 219 E. Woodlawn St., Clinton. Other tour dates include Dec. 2, 9, 16 and 23.
The site is decorated in "full Victorian splendor, illuminated by candles and filled with music," according to the museum. The candlelight tours have become a Christmas tradition for many.
The museum gift shop will be open during the tours, offering a variety of Christmas ornaments, décor, gift items and more.
Those who plan to attend are asked to enter the house through the front door. Tours are self-guided and guests may arrive any time between 5 and 7:30 p.m., and may take as much time as they like exploring the house, exhibits and carriage barn. Parking will be available directly across the street from the museum.
The mansion is the centerpiece for the museum and is the former residence of Clifton H. Moore. Moore was one of DeWitt County's leading citizens and acquired his fortune through a land speculation partnership with Bloomington's David Davis. He was also a law partner, political support and personal friend of Abraham Lincoln.
Tickets are $5 for adults and $2 for ages 12-18. Admission is free for ages 11 and under, and for members of the museum association.
The museum is open for regular tours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays through the end of the year.
Call the museum at 217-935-6066 for more information.
Rachel Crowther of Forsyth spins wool on a wheel on the porch of the C. H. Moore Homestead during the 48th Annual Apple 'n Pork Festival in Clinton on Saturday.
Tere Tedrick of Clinton, a longtime volunteer at the C. H. Moore Homestead, shows an old DeWitt County illustrated history book to Gracie Howell, 9, a daughter of Terry and Carissa Potts of Bloomington, while she spent time with her uncle and aunt, Tony and Cherie Harris of Clinton, while taking a tour of the library. The house tour was during the 48th Annual Apple 'n Pork Festival in Clinton, Saturday.
Taylor Gillenwater, 7, of Bloomington spends time looking at pig cutouts at the C. H. Moore Homestead during the 48th Annual Apple 'n Pork Festival in Clinton, Saturday. Taylor was with her three ''favorite'' aunts, Debbie Atkins, Kathy Atkins and Madison Castillo, all of Bloomington.
Thousands flocked to the C.H. Moore Homestead DeWitt County Museum grounds, Clinton, to enjoy the Apple 'n Pork Festival. The popular event continues Sunday.
Wooden cutouts of pigs adorn a fence at the C. H. Moore Homestead during the 48th Annual Apple 'n Pork Festival in Clinton on Saturday.
Jeremy West works the Clinton Elks Lodge tent as he cooks pork and beans during the 48th Annual Apple 'n Pork Festival in Clinton on Saturday.
Kiana Brooks, 9, a daughter of Will and Ashley Brooks of Bloomington, uses a fan purchased during the 48th Annual Apple 'n Pork Festival in Clinton, Saturday.
A scene through the leaded glass of the front door of the C. H. Moore Homestead during the 48th Annual Apple 'n Pork Festival in Clinton, Saturday.
Sanjay Jada of Normal enjoys an ear of freshly boiled sweet corn on the lawn of the C. H. Moore Homestead during the 48th Annual Apple 'n Pork Festival in Clinton, Saturday.
Children walk from the Carriage Barn of the C. H. Moore Homestead during the 48th Annual Apple 'n Pork Festival in Clinton, Saturday.
Sheila Dawson of Bethany walks the C. H. Moore Homestead during the 48th Annual Apple 'n Pork Festival in Clinton, Saturday. Dawson put her cowboy hat on when she saw the weather forecast.
Antique engine enthusiasts gather on the grounds of the C. H. Moore Homestead during the 48th Annual Apple 'n Pork Festival in Clinton, Saturday.
Antique tractors on display on the grounds of the C. H. Moore Homestead during the 48th Annual Apple 'n Pork Festival in Clinton, Saturday.
Tere Tedrick of Clinton, a longtime volunteer at the C. H. Moore Homestead, describes features of the library. The house tour was during the 48th Annual Apple 'n Pork Festival in Clinton, Saturday.
An old book sits on a reading table of the library within the C. H. Moore Homestead during the 48th Annual Apple 'n Pork Festival in Clinton, Saturday.
Antique tractors on display on the grounds of the C. H. Moore Homestead during the 48th Annual Apple 'n Pork Festival in Clinton, Saturday.
Dr. Harold Allen works on cooking pork cutlets in the YMCA tent on the lawn in front of the C. H. Moore Homestead during the 48th Annual Apple 'n Pork Festival in Clinton, Saturday.
