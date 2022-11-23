Candlelight tours start Friday at DeWitt County Museum

CLINTON — The C.H. Moore Homestead DeWitt County Museum will hold its "Sweet Holiday Traditions" Candlelight Tours starting Friday.

Tours are open to the public and take place from 5 to 8 p.m. on Fridays at 219 E. Woodlawn St., Clinton. Other tour dates include Dec. 2, 9, 16 and 23.

The site is decorated in "full Victorian splendor, illuminated by candles and filled with music," according to the museum. The candlelight tours have become a Christmas tradition for many.

The museum gift shop will be open during the tours, offering a variety of Christmas ornaments, décor, gift items and more.

Those who plan to attend are asked to enter the house through the front door. Tours are self-guided and guests may arrive any time between 5 and 7:30 p.m., and may take as much time as they like exploring the house, exhibits and carriage barn. Parking will be available directly across the street from the museum.

The mansion is the centerpiece for the museum and is the former residence of Clifton H. Moore. Moore was one of DeWitt County's leading citizens and acquired his fortune through a land speculation partnership with Bloomington's David Davis. He was also a law partner, political support and personal friend of Abraham Lincoln.

Tickets are $5 for adults and $2 for ages 12-18. Admission is free for ages 11 and under, and for members of the museum association.

The museum is open for regular tours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays through the end of the year.

Call the museum at 217-935-6066 for more information.