PONTIAC — The Livingston County Butterfly Festival will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 3.

The event will be held at in Humiston-Riverside Park, 400 W. Water St. in Pontiac. It will be free and open to all ages.

Attendees will learn, explore and create with butterflies. The University of Illinois Extension, serving McLean, Livingston and Woodford counties, is partnering with local organizations to offer a variety of fun and educational activity stations at the event.

There will also be an opportunity to learn about the Pollinator Pocket program to attract more butterflies, pollinator trivia, a butterfly lifecycle obstacle course, crafts and artwork and more.

A butterfly release will take place at 10:30 a.m.

Visit go.illinois.edu/LMWevents or call 815-842-1776 for more information.