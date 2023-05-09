PONTIAC — The Livingston County Butterfly Festival will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 3.
The event will be held at in Humiston-Riverside Park, 400 W. Water St. in Pontiac. It will be free and open to all ages.
Attendees will learn, explore and create with butterflies. The University of Illinois Extension, serving McLean, Livingston and Woodford counties, is partnering with local organizations to offer a variety of fun and educational activity stations at the event.
There will also be an opportunity to learn about the Pollinator Pocket program to attract more butterflies, pollinator trivia, a butterfly lifecycle obstacle course, crafts and artwork and more.
A butterfly release will take place at 10:30 a.m.
Visit go.illinois.edu/LMWevents or call 815-842-1776 for more information.
Butterflies take flight after emerging from chrysalis, and more of today's top videos
Rarely seen images show butterflies taking flight after emerging from chrysalis, an Instagram mom has been convicted for fabricating a story about her kids' kidnapping, and more of today's top videos.
An image is definitely worth a thousand words. Rarely seen pictures show one of the first butterflies of spring taking flight after emerging f…
A woman who publicized a fake story about how a couple tried to kidnap her children has been convicted of falsely reporting a crime.
Lyme disease might be the poster child of tick-borne illnesses, but experts say another is on an absolute meteoric rise this year. It’s called…
Auroral beads usually appear right before huge auroral displays, but until now, how these beads form has been a mystery.
You can ride like royalty, thanks to King Charles’ coronation… and Uber of course. Travel and Leisure reports the ride-share giant is rolling …
311 million people visit America’s national parks in a year, but a small number of those visitors never leave the parks.
Ukrainian soldiers were preparing to dig a trench near Bakhmut but the sound of a rocket ripping through the air less than 170 feet away stopp…
Jasper, 16, relocated from Texas to Minnesota with their parents to escape from the alarming increase in bills targeting transgender youth. "I…