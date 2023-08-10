BLOOMINGTON — A new facility is expected to bring wind and solar technicians from across the country to train in Bloomington.

EDP Renewables, the company behind three of McLean County’s wind farms, unveiled its first technician training facility, located at 1616 E. General Electric Road, on Thursday. It is the global energy company’s first site in Illinois dedicated to training in renewable energy.

“This is really the cutting edge of energy,” said Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, after touring the facility with EDP leaders.

Technician trainees will come from across the country and Canada, to take part in a two-week induction training period at the Bloomington facility to learn about how wind and solar operations work with an emphasis on safety, CEO Sandhya Ganapathy said.

“I’m super excited that we have something like this and really hoping that we can get many of them trained over the years and we can churn out a lot of really talented, skilled people,” she said.

Close to 50 technicians have been trained at the facility in the last few months as part of a “soft launch.” In accordance with the policies of the Global Wind Organisation in regards to capacity and trainer-trainee ratios, Ganapathy said they will be able to train “at least 100 people on an ongoing basis every year,” including new training and more advanced training.

It is unclear how many operations managers will be on-site in Bloomington training new technicians.

Durbin said the facility represents “exactly what we need” to ensure technicians are trained to do their jobs effectively and safely.

The senator, who visited the Normal manufacturing facility of electric automaker Rivian Automotive before the EDP unveiling, said Central Illinois has a “bright, optimistic, positive future ahead of us,” leading in renewable energy and innovation.

He said it wasn’t long ago when Illinoisans considered themselves part of the Rust Belt, “yesterday’s success story,” and wondered whether this area had a future.

“We wondered if the next wave of innovation and creativity would include us,” he said. “Now, take a look around and see what’s happening here. We have had dramatic increases just in this Bloomington-Normal community.

“We are looking at new sources of energy that are good for our environment,” he said, noting the effects of climate change seen in the extreme heat this summer and extreme weather events that have increased in recent years. “Things are changing and we’ve got to adjust to that change. Part of it is looking for renewable energy sources, using what God has given us … and making certain that we build the kind of facilities that will serve our state and our nation for many years to come.”

EDP Renewables has been in McLean County for 15 years with $2.5 billion invested in the area and five wind farms across Central Illinois — with two of those split into two phases — producing 1,200 megawatts, which is enough to power more than 412,000 homes.

"We’re planning to increase (training) as our investments increase (and) embrace people from profiles, different backgrounds. We want a really diverse workforce; that’s something that I’m committed to, that’s something that the company truly believes in,” Ganapathy said.

Since the company began to expand in Illinois, its CEO said, the state has embraced EDP.

“So when we were thinking about where exactly we want to install and house this facility, we couldn’t think of a better place,” she said, standing between training areas of the Bloomington facility. “I’m really happy that we got the space.”

Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe said the unveiling was “truly a celebration of a new chapter of engagement and empowerment as EDP’s vision extends beyond the horizons of energy production and embraces the goal of inspiring and nurturing the talents of the next generation.”

He called the training facility a “gift to the next generation, an invitation to embrace the challenges and rewards that await. It will serve as a launch pad of knowledge where bright individuals can learn, experiment and innovate. A place to encourage curiosity, sharpen skills and forge our future leaders.

Mwilambwe said EDP’s values “perfectly align with ours,” including employee-centric policies, gender equity and sustainability.

The mayor also said adding this training facility to the opportunities available in Bloomington is “a dedication to sustainability, not just in terms of clean energy production but also in terms of sustainable growth of our workforce.”

Bringing trainees in Bloomington and Central Illinois could help to keep them here, Mwilambwe said.

“One of the best ways to attract people to a community is to actually have them experience the community,” he said.

