DECATUR — U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack made multiple appearances Wednesday afternoon at the Farm Progress Show, offering a broader glimpse into his view on the future of agriculture and his take on still-ongoing Farm Bill negotiations.

Vilsack, who addressed U.S. Rep. Nikki Budzinski's agriculture advisory council at Richland Community College in the morning before making a brief presentation at the trade show early in the afternoon, urged gathered farmers not to view agriculture policy simply through the narrow lens of the bill and to diversify their revenue streams in wake of a changing industry.

"We put a lot of emphasis on the Farm Bill and I totally understand why," Vilsack said. "But the reality is... the emphasis needs to be on the vision. And then on all of the tools that are available to make that vision happen."

Vilsack mentioned various programs funded through the Inflation Reduction Act, American Rescue Plan, the regular budget and other pieces of legislation.

To hammer home his message, Vilsack put on his professorial hat, mapping out on a whiteboard the challenges facing the vast majority of farmers and possible revenue streams to help them stay afloat amid competition from larger-scale operations.

The nation's top agricultural official pointed out that despite U.S. farms reporting a record level of income in 2022, about 89% of the total is attributed to about 150,000 farms, or just more than 7% of the nation's 2.1 million farms. He attributed this to a “get big or get out” structure that favors larger operations.

To reverse this, Vilsack said farmers had to get creative by opening different revenue streams beyond their traditional means of production, such as taking advantage of incentives encouraging climate smart practices, generating renewable energy on their properties and taking advantage of emerging markets for bioproducts, among others.

"So instead of one, you've got... seven different opportunities," Vilsack said. "This is the future. It's got to be the future."

"If it's not the future, this is the future," he said, pointing to the continued consolidation of agriculture into large-scale farm operations. He said this would have a downstream impact as well.

"If you have fewer farmers, you have fewer farm families," Vilsack said. "If you have fewer farm families, you have fewer kids in school, which means the schools has to consolidate. Schools consolidating means there are fewer people in those downtown businesses."

Vilsack made the presentation twice before different audiences and then took press questions before being whisked away to virtually attend a cabinet meeting called by President Joe Biden.

While Vilsack, now in his second tenure as ag secretary, focused on bigger picture issues, there was still much chatter at Farm Progress about the stalled Farm Bill.

The once-every-five-year omnibus bill directs programs having to do with the nation's agriculture and food programs. It contains provisions crucial to farmers, such as the crop insurance program, though the vast majority of the funds spent in the bill go toward the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program.

Many programs expire at the end of September. Though talks have been ongoing for months, there have been disagreements between Democrats and Republicans over funding levels. Some members of the arch-conservative House Freedom Caucus have also sought to separate the SNAP provisions from the farm programs.

At a forum Tuesday afternoon, members the Illinois congressional delegation said the latter was a non-starter.

"If you split SNAP from the farm program, you'll not pass either one because you're extreme right hates SNAP, your extreme left hates Farm Bill," said Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro. "So that's why you're always searching for the 218."

Bost said he was confident the House would pass a Farm Bill before the end of September, but passage in the Senate was far less certain. Either way, he said there was consensus on the committee to ensure that programs do not expire.

Budzinski, a Springfield Democrat, said she was looking forward to seeing the legislative text of the proposal.

"I think we just need to keep our eyes on the prize, which is supporting our family farmers, making sure they can maintain and we protect their safety net (and) we protect the nutrition programs," Budzinski said.

Rep. Eric Sorensen, D-Moline, said that "it's like bringing family members together."

"(House Agriculture Committee chairman Rep. GT Thompson, R-Pa.) talked about that before we went on our recess," Sorensen said. "And he goes, ‘the issue that we're going to have is, as a family, we have to understand what we're fighting for and we have to make sure that the crazy cousin that's in our family doesn't take over at the table.’"

Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, also a member of the House Ag Committee, said in a statement that she plans to support the Farm Bill "because our farmers and producers need the protections of crop insurance and updated reference pricing for ARC and PLC."

"The House and Senate Agriculture Committee chairs have been clear that SNAP will remain in the Farm Bill," she said. "I voted with House Republicans to increase work requirements for SNAP as part of the Limit, Save, Grow Act because we must protect taxpayer dollars from abuse or fraud in the system, and able-bodied, healthy, adults should of course be required to work or seek employment in order to receive food stamps."

However, the Farm Bill is also competing with other must-pass legislation for attention in September, most notably the budget.

Vilsack said the House version, put together by Republicans, was "not acceptable" to maintain the department's programs.

"The Senate budget is a much more realistic budget," Vilsack said. "But it too, because of the debt ceiling agreement, is basically a status quo budget. So in terms of asking for additional resources, it means reprioritizing."

A look back at Farm Progress through the years