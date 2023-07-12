BLOOMINGTON — Under the Ground BloNo, 608 N. Main St. in downtown Bloomington, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.

The full-service vegan and vegetarian restaurant is owned by Cecil and Jackie Gunderson. It launched in March 2020 as a meal prep service in Downs, but opened as a full-fledged restaurant in downtown Bloomington on June 13, 2022. The location has been home to many other restaurants, including Garcia's Pizza, Flinger's Pizza Pub, the Lizard's Lounge and Turn of the Century.

"Local and sustainable is a big piece of it. On top of it being kind of a niche as far as the fare that we serve, being local and sustainable is important," Jackie Gunderson said. "We compost and recycle. We've hardly put any trash into the landfill. So, that's really important to us and in our practices in how we run the business."

Cecil Gunderson began working at Avanti's after moving to Bloomington and eventually became executive chef at Lancaster's, owned by Jan Lancaster, who now owns The Bistro in downtown.

The couple has been on a plant-based, meat- and dairy-free diet for the last 10 years after Jackie Gunderson became ill and followed elimination diets to figure out the cause. They were then inspired to bring vegan fare to Bloomington because every time they traveled they had to Google places they could eat; a full menu that offers exactly that, Jackie Gunderson said, is like "Christmas."

She added that there was also a lot of things that Cecil Gunderson enjoyed cooking that could not be easily translated to meal prep, so they thought a full-service kitchen would help accommodate that.

In addition to serving as the restaurant's general manager, Jackie Gunderson also works full-time as the manager of procurement for construction and facilities purchases at Illinois State University. She is also the president of the Penguin Project of McLean County, a theater program for kids and young adults with developmental disabilities.

"We hope that when people come in, they feel like this is a space where they can be safe, and they can enjoy a good meal, " Jackie Gunderson said. "We also have quite a few allergy-friendly options on the menu, and we take allergens very seriously. So, folks that maybe don't get that experience, very often are surprised at our ability to sub or that a lot of our stuff can be made gluten-free."

Popular menu items include the Philly, which was the restaurant's first ever sandwich, as well as monster breakfast burritos, salads and vegan mac and cheese. Cheese or eggs can be added to breakfast items, which are only offered on weekends.

The restaurant's meal prep menu rotates every week; it allows customers to purchase grab-and-go items or buy items in bulk, including house-made vegan smash sauce as well as the breakfast burritos, biscuits and gravy, and more. Additionally, the menu includes RAK (Random Act of Kindness) bowls, with a portion of the proceeds supporting local charitable organizations.

The Gundersons are also working to revamp the menu and add a choice of chicken or shrimp for those who felt they could not find something on the menu that suited them. The changes mean that the lunch and dinner menus could include fewer sandwiches and more bowls, less faux meat and more vegetables.

"We love feeding people and we love having a space where people can feel like they matter and their worries of the day can go away at least long enough to have a seat and have some good food," Jackie Gunderson said. "We believe that the food is really the catalyst for a lot of things and when you bring people together and give them good food, they're more likely to leave here and feel like they can conquer whatever they're doing."

Under the Ground BloNo offers indoor dining, takeout, online ordering and delivery through DoorDash.

IF YOU GO What: Under the Ground BloNo Where: 608 N. Main St., Bloomington Hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Wednesday through Friday; 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday; closed Monday and Tuesday; Breakfast served from 9-11 a.m. on weekends Phone: 309-212-0333 Website: https://utgblono.com/ or https://orders.cake.net/11398174 for meal prep orders

