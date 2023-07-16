NORMAL — Urban Air Adventure Park is set to open at 301 S. Veterans Parkway in Normal. The company has signed a lease for space in the same building as Crunch Fitness at the Shoppes at College Hills.

The 37,821-square-foot indoor play area will be open seven days a week and offer activities like a Snapology Classroom, Spin/Flip, Laser Tag, Twist Tower, Adventure Hub, Sky Rider and more, according to a news release.

Urban Air will employ 60 local residents and will begin accepting applications soon, the release said.

Urban Air, founded in 2011, has more than 330 locations open or soon to open around the world. Other locations in Illinois are primarily in the Chicago area, including Naperville, Mokena, St. Charles, Bloomingdale, Rockford, Burbank, North Riverside, Crystal Lake, Glenview and Vernon Hills, as well as Fairview Heights in the Metro East.

For updates on the Normal location, go to urbanair.com/illinois-normal. The phone number will be 309-603-0204.

Photos: 2023 Make Music Normal festival