BLOOMINGTON — Tractor Supply Co. and the Farmer Veteran Coalition awarded veteran Brad Dearing of Bloomington $5,000 for his business, Dearing Country Farms.

Dearing's business produces a variety of vegetables, fruits, berries and herbs, and also raises beef cattle, goats, and sheep for meat. He served in the Army for two years before joining the Illinois Army National Guard.

The award is part of a nationwide campaign with Tractor Supply donating $100,000 to the FVC, including grants providing direct assistance to veterans in their early years of farming or ranching, either through grants of equipment or awards ranging from $1,000 to $5,000. Tractor Supply's contribution will benefit 60 farmer veterans.

Winners were selected by a team of agriculture industry professionals. Applications were evaluated based on farm training, experience and/or transferable skills, level of personal investment in their farm business, and the ability to show how an award would help grow their business. Applicants were asked to share their vision of how their business would support their communities.

Tractor Supply was one of seven major donors providing awards to a total of 133 farmer veterans. Fifty winners were awarded $1,000 Tractor Supply gift cards while an additional $50,000 grant from the company's foundation will benefit farmer veterans in the form of grants and through FVC programming.

Tractor Supply has partnered with FVC to assist farmer veterans from all branches of service as part of its ongoing commitment to veteran causes. The company has donated more than $450,000 in gift cards and funding to FVC, assisting more than 300 farmer veterans.

Visit tractorsupply.com/military for more information.

