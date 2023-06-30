BLOOMINGTON — Illinois customers who enjoyed to-go restaurant cocktails from the comfort of their homes during the pandemic will be able to leverage the COVID-era benefit for another five years.

Earlier this month, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed SB 0089 into law, extending a measure that was first enacted to support businesses struggling during the height of the pandemic. To-go cocktails were legalized in June 2020, with the initial expiration date of January 2024 now extended until Aug. 1, 2028.

The measure allows restaurants to continue offering delivery, carry out and curbside service of single wine servings and mixed alcoholic beverages to be consumed off the premises. DoorDash, Uber Eats and other third-party delivery services are still prohibited from delivering alcoholic drinks.

Chelsea Heffernan, co-owner of The Mystic Kitchen & Tasting Room in downtown Bloomington, said the law’s extension will continue to “let people go to a one-stop shop and keep these restaurants open.”

“For COVID, that was really a big key to our success, because we already had the retail license that we could sell wine,” Heffernan said. “So we became more wine store-focused.”

While the law was initially implemented to temporarily aid bars and restaurants that struggled to keep customers in the door, Betty Garcia, manager of Rob Dob's Restaurant & Bar in Bloomington, said the extension could allow establishments to maintain accessible dining options that “would help out if people don’t feel safe” today.

She suggested the measure could also allow for free publicity for bars and restaurants, as diners who pick up cocktails to go and consume them off-site could “snap a picture and post it to social media,” promoting local businesses.

While some bars and restaurants enjoyed extra revenue from offering to-go cocktails, others still opt not to pursue it. One of those is Greg Ray, manager of Barrel House in Bloomington, who said the restaurant will not offer to-go cocktails, in part because of “liability and safety reasons.”

In order to ensure customer safety, the law requires participating bars and restaurants to comply with requirements outlined by the Illinois Liquor Control Commission. Beverages must be sold in sealed, labeled containers, and they cannot be transported in the passenger area of a vehicle.

Heffernan said, “I think it's really cool as long as they're safely packaged, and people obviously aren't opening them in places they're not supposed to … Why not put together a cocktail that’s sealed in the proper way (or) let them open it up and shake it at home in their own way?”

Many restaurants, faced with rising inflation and a changed labor market, have struggled to return to their pre-pandemic operations. Pritzker’s extension of the law could help provide retail licensees with the support that some bars and restaurants may still need, Heffernan said.

“It's still hard for restaurants, and not everyone’s fully bounced back,” she said. “So I think extending those cocktails to-go is great. I think it just gives us a little extra boost to keep these on-premise restaurants functioning.”

26 Bloomington-Normal restaurants from years past Arthur Treacher's Fish & Chips White Horse Inn Grammercy Park Shakey's Pizza Mountain Jack's Smiling Moose Barney's Caboose Piccolo Piccolo Ground Round Bennigan's Arnie's Jerry's Grille Golden West Delgado's Ming's Restaurant Damon's Grill Central Station Ned Kelly's Zorba's Image Mr. Quick Grand Hotel Chevys Fresh Mex Aleta Jane's Cafe Kep's Country Kitchen Bombay Bicycle Club The Sinorak