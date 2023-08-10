BLOOMINGTON — After eight years growing produce for those without ready access to fresh fruits and vegetables, Sunnyside Urban Farm and Food Forest is closing after this season.

While an Aug. 1 post on Facebook said the main reason for the closure is lack of funding, it is a little more complicated than merely money, according to farm manager Caleb Phillips.

Sunnyside, a 1-acre plot at the west end of Illinois Street in Bloomington, is owned by the city, but leased by the nonprofit.

The crux of it all comes down to manpower, money and mission, Phillips explained.

"The mission that originally was set up that we were trying to still live out was, 'We're setting up to provide fresh fruits and veggies to people on Bloomington's west side,' and then the apprenticeship kind of tagged along with that, 'Well, and it's going to be grown by teens on Bloomington's west side,'" Phillips said.

The problem they encountered, though, was that the neighborhoods they set out to serve did not seem interested in their produce, Phillips said.

Over the years, Phillips said he was able to speak to people in the neighborhood and residents who don't have regular access to fresh produce. He said, generally, residents told him they did not take the produce from Sunnyside because they didn't know how to cook with raw produce, or they simply did not want any.

"What we found increasingly was, the people who are coming ... aren't people from this neighborhood," Phillips said.

"The last couple of years, the fruits and vegetables that are leaving our site are going to wholesale," he said, being used by places like Destihl Restaurant — but that was not the purpose of the nonprofit.

"I literally can't give away fresh fruits and vegetables," Philips said.

So they started a free market with a jar for donations.

"Out of the 12 people who come the different weeks we do census data, 10 of them are from (affluent neighborhoods)," Phillips said.

And while revenue from sales was not a bad thing, Phillips said again, that was not the farm's purpose: "If we were going to do that, we would just be a business."

Another issue has been maintaining staff. Pointing back to the farm's mission, Phillips said staff are mostly teens on Bloomington's west side who work as apprentices for $10 an hour.

Apprentices who work all 100 hours for the summer receive the full $1,000. If they fail to meet that goal, they receive a prorated amount.

In years past, Phillips said the garden had a "great crop" of teens applying for the apprenticeship, but they've all moved on to other, more permanent jobs.

"This spring I became kind of this reference for everybody," he said. "So I have kids working at all these different jobs, and they're working 30, 40 hours a week at a summer job making minimum wage.

"Their employers are like, 'They're great. They're respectful. They show up on time. They work hard,'" he said. And while this made him and the board at Sunnyside very proud, it left them without their core helpers.

"So this spring, we kind of had a deficiency like, we ... had to reload. We had to get some more kids in here. We do have a couple of kids who came back, but we were sitting there with four to six open slots," Phillips said.

Despite their best efforts in recruiting teens from the west side, Phillips said, "We just got, 'No. It's just not going to happen.'"

The final nail in the coffin, according to Phillips, was paying someone a decent wage to work the farm.

"At the end of the day, the big issue that the board of directors kept coming back to was ... if we can't pay someone a decent salary and benefits package, then we still feel like it's unethical to ask them to work for $8, $9 (or) $10 bucks an hour without benefits," he said.

All of that leaves them with one question: "If the neighbors don't see this as a must-have, then is it really a need? So it creates a weird conundrum, a weird paradox in there."

Phillips said other community farms and food programs will take most of Sunnyside's equipment, trees and shrubbery when the season ends around Sept. 8 or 9.

Corpus Christi is working with Sunnyside to move some of the raised beds to the elementary school, and Home Sweet Home Ministries is also going to repurpose some of the raised beds for its own garden.

While Phillips plans a full closure of the farm after this season, he said he would still take ideas from the public about saving or transforming the plot.

"I wouldn't oppose someone saying, 'Hey, we want to come in,' and work with them and talk with them," Phillips said. "But I think, overall, it's a really good case study in — it's an organism that grew way too big way too fast and didn't have supporting legs."

Watch now: Photos from 20 Stars for Life Brandon Shaffer, Garrett VonDerHeide Friends and family of “Star” Derek Sample Brandon Thornton, Julie Riley Tony Segobiano, Becky Dluski Paul Segobiano, Liz Skinner Jenna, Eyla and Tim Bassett Heather Hopkins, Tim Erickson Brent Wick, Ritchie Cooper Dr. Jenesi Moore, Steve Skinner Amy Zitkus, Sandra Gagliano John and Mary Penn Lt. Col Jason and Celena Carter Nithin and Jennifer Aurora Mark Young, Harlan Bottles, Scott Grotbo Nick Stockweather, Jason Kieser Ruston Edelman, Isaac Steidinger Liz Skinner, John Penn, Paul Segobiano Mandy Ganieny, Stuart and Lauren Palmer Lori Albright, Jamie Zeller Jenna Bassett, Amy Denham Kim Priller, Molly Allen Rachel Brandt, Nargis Khokhar Derek and Jessica Vogler, Ian King Adrianna Melgosa, Kylie Conroy Paul Segobiano, Brandon Shaffer Paula Weiland, Kristin Jordan, Mike Weiland Ronald and Angela Childs Camille Matamoros, Chirathi Jayesinghe Dustin Carter, Paul Segobiano, Maggie Nichols, Liz Skinner Paul Segobiano, Liz Skinner, Keith Cornille Zak and Alicia Vinson Laura and Jeff Beal Mark Segobiano performing the National Anthem Lt. Col. Jason Carter (right) shaking the hand of Mark Young Harlan Bottles shaking the hand of Lt. Col. Jason Carter 20 Stars taking the stage Alicia Vinson Brandon Thornton 20 Stars taking the stage Former “Stay 4” student Dr. Jenesi Moore