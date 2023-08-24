DECATUR — Final preparations are rapidly falling into place ahead of what officials say is shaping up to be an "amazing" Farm Progress Show next week in Decatur.

Tents were still being erected, air conditioning units being hooked up, mulch being spread, plants being displayed and watered, and a variety of ag-related products being moved into place Wednesday during a media tour of the Progress City USA grounds.

The 70th edition of the Farm Progress Show, the nation's largest outdoor farm event, is set to begin its three-day run on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Organizers say ticket sales and pre-registrations are on pace with pre-pandemic numbers.

“All of our registrations this year are way up from what we have had since 2021,” said Dena Morgan, sponsorship manager for Illinois Farm Progress. “And (there are representatives from) 46 countries that are registered to attend the Farm Progress Show this year, which is great, great numbers. Probably the largest we’ve ever had here in Decatur.”

The anticipated increase in visitors is one of many good signs, according to Matt Jungmann, national events director.

“(With) the weather forecast and everything, it looks like we’re on the ways to a really amazing Farm Progress,” Jungmann said.

That forecast and field conditions also bode well for the field demonstrations, a key part of the annual event that allows farmers to see the newest equipment put to the test harvesting corn and doing tillage work.

This marks the 10th year Decatur has hosted the show, which alternates between Soy City in odd-numbered years and Boone, Iowa, in even-numbered years. Progress City USA, the show site, is adjacent to Richland Community College on the city's northeast side.

The Farm Progress Show will kick off with an opening ceremony at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at Gate 1. Exhibits are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31.

The event is a one-stop-shop for all things farming. Companies from throughout the world descend on Decatur to educate others about the industry as well as new techniques and equipment.

It also attracts state and national officials. Jungmann said U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack is among those expected to attend this year's show.

A partnership with the Illinois Soybean Association has brought a number of assets to this year’s exhibition, Jungmann said, including one sustainable innovation thousands will walk right over.

“That's an acre of asphalt, and it is recycled, meaning the kind of asphalt that's been ground up and then laid back down,” Jungmann said of the asphalt pad on the ground of the Varied Industries Tent. “A soybean oil-based binder is applied to it, and then it's rolled into place. It creates basically new asphalt.”

The soybean oil helps keep the asphalt flexible, allowing it to freeze and thaw and withstand heavy traffic.

And the tent will see heavy traffic because of the growing number of exhibitors that will be displaying their goods and services in the tent, which Jungmann said was “the largest tent that we’ve ever put up.”

For those interested in the science and tech side of agriculture, Farm Progress will have plenty of offerings.

Raven Industries will be unveiling a new product on “their path to autonomy,” Jungmann said. That’s in addition to a growing number of electric equipment offerings.

The show also will mark the official North American debut of the NEXAT autonomous tracked vehicle, an all-in-one machine that can be used for tillage, planting, spraying and harvesting.

Jungmann said he’s excited to see all the new product unveilings. But for him and many others, Farm Progress is about much more.

“I’m here for the people,” he said. “I like all the conversations you get to hear as you’re kind of walking through the show site. It’s like a little family reunion going on everywhere you look.”

