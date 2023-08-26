BLOOMINGTON — The Soil and Water Outcomes Fund has added 34 Illinois counties to its area of eligible cropland for 2023.

This now makes all Illinois farmers eligible for enrollment in the program, which is a leading agriculture ecosystem services program.

The fund provides payment to farmers for environmental outcomes that result from implementing conservation practices.

In 2022, the fund provided an average of $34 per acre to farmers who transitioned to on-farm conservation that yielded outcomes like carbon sequestration and water quality improvements. New conservation practices that qualify could include tillage reductions, implementing cover crops and extending crop rotations.

The Illinois Soybean Association believes Illinois farmers will also see soil improvements.

Visit theoutcomesfund.com or contact contactus@theoutcomesfund.com for more information.