BLOOMINGTON — The Soil and Water Outcomes Fund has added 34 Illinois counties to its area of eligible cropland for 2023.
This now makes all Illinois farmers eligible for enrollment in the program, which is a leading agriculture ecosystem services program.
The fund provides payment to farmers for environmental outcomes that result from implementing conservation practices.
In 2022, the fund provided an average of $34 per acre to farmers who transitioned to on-farm conservation that yielded outcomes like carbon sequestration and water quality improvements. New conservation practices that qualify could include tillage reductions, implementing cover crops and extending crop rotations.
The Illinois Soybean Association believes Illinois farmers will also see soil improvements.
Visit theoutcomesfund.com or contact contactus@theoutcomesfund.com for more information.
Illinois farms: How the 2023 planting season is shaping up 🚜
How is planting season going across Illinois? Here's a look at the annual survey of planting progress conducted by Illinois Farmer Today.
GENESEO, Ill. — Shane McKibbon is a patient man. He saw neighbors planting corn early this year in northwest Illinois, but he waited.
ONEIDA, Ill. — The Rylanders pay careful attention to planting details even on land they know won’t yield as high as the county or state averages.
LEROY, Ill. — The Builta brothers certainly didn’t have to cope with dodging raindrops when they started planting corn in mid-April in McLean County.
VERGENNES, Ill. — Much of Brock Steele’s farm was pounded by rain during the period he normally gets his crops in the ground. He finally got a start on May 1.
DELAFIELD, Ill. — Mark Miller’s corn is all in the ground while his soybeans will have to wait a while.
PAXTON, Ill. — Kirk Miller started planting his corn and soybeans in mid-April in eastern Illinois. His early start led to finishing early in May.
GODLEY, Ill. — The Cerutti family said they stick to tradition when it comes to planting corn before soybeans.