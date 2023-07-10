We strive to deliver great customer service and helpful information to everyone. That includes improving access for underserved communities. We aim to reduce language barriers and increase access to Social Security programs, services and benefits. If you or someone you know has limited English proficiency, know that we have the resources available to help them in their preferred language.

What resources are available?

We encourage you to learn about the resources available to serve LEP communities. We provide benefit information online in Spanish, including retirement, disability and Supplemental Security Income, at SeguroSocial.gov.

Our free interpreter services are available, by telephone and in person, in more than 200 languages, to clients who prefer to conduct business in a language other than English. These services are accessible by calling our toll-free number at 1-800-772-1213 or by visiting a local office and asking for an interpreter in their preferred language.

We also offer publications in languages other than English. Please check out our non-English publications and other resources available in more than 12 languages at ssa.gov/multilanguage. These include:

A sample Social Security Statement and 10 supplemental fact sheets

Social Security number for non-citizens

Understanding the benefits

Our Language Access Plan showcases our commitment to increase access to benefits and services for people who prefer a language other than English. For more information, review the updated plan at www.ssa.gov/pubs/LAP2022-23.pdf.

Diversity is one of our nation’s greatest strengths. We want to ensure an inclusive environment for everyone we serve.

Medicare

Q: I am applying for Extra Help with Medicare prescription drug costs. Can state agencies help with my Medicare costs?

A: When you file your application for Extra Help with Medicare prescription drug costs, you can start your application process for the Medicare Savings Programs — state programs that provide help with other Medicare costs. When you apply for Extra Help, Social Security will send information to your state unless you tell us not to on the application. Your state will contact you to help you apply for a Medicare Savings Program. Learn more by visiting www.ssa.gov/prescriptionhelp.

Q: How do I terminate my Medicare Part B (medical insurance)?

A: You can voluntarily terminate your Medicare Part B (medical insurance). Because this is a serious decision that could have negative ramifications for you in the future, you’ll need to have a personal interview with a Social Security representative first. The representative will help you complete Form CMS 1763. This form isn’t available online. To schedule your interview, call us at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778) Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., or contact your nearest Social Security office. For more information, go to www.medicare.gov.