Fraudsters will never take a break. While you are out enjoying fun and sun this summer, they are working hard to find new ways to scam you. Seniors and younger people are particularly vulnerable to scammers who claim to represent Social Security. To protect you and your loved ones, you can:

• Visit our Protect Yourself from Social Security Scams webpage at ssa.gov/scam for information on what tactics scammers use and how to report them.

• Check out the Federal Trade Commission’s page at consumer.ftc.gov/scams for additional scam-related information.

Here are some tips to follow when you identify a potential scammer:

• Hang up right away or ignore the message.

• Never give personal information or money.

• Report the scam immediately to our Office of the Inspector General at oig.ssa.gov/report/.

If you owe money to Social Security, we’ll mail you a letter with payment options and appeal rights. We only accept payments electronically through Pay.gov or online bill pay, or physically by check or money order through our offices.

We will never do the following:

• Threaten you with arrest or legal action because you don’t agree to pay us money immediately.

• Promise a benefit increase in exchange for money.

• Ask you to send us gift cards, prepaid debit cards, wire transfers, internet currency, cryptocurrency, or cash through the U.S. mail.

There are no vacations for fraudsters, so you need to stay informed of the latest Social Security-related scams. For more information, please visit our blog at blog.ssa.gov. Please share these useful resources with your loved ones.

Retirement

Q: I know that Social Security’s full retirement age is gradually rising to 67. But does this mean the “early” retirement age will also go up by two years, from age 62 to 64?

A: No. While it is true that under current law the full retirement age is gradually rising from 65 to 67, the “early” retirement age remains at 62. Keep in mind, however, that taking early retirement reduces your benefit amount. For more information about Social Security benefits, visit ssa.gov/planners/retire.

Q: I'm trying to decide when to retire. Can Social Security help?

A: The best place to start is with a visit to the online Social Security Statement. The statement provides you with estimates of benefits for you and your family as well as your earnings record and information you should consider about retirement and retirement planning. It is easy to access your statement online by creating a my Social Security account. To create an account, visit ssa.gov/myaccount. The “right” time to retire is different for everyone and depends on your individual situation. To help you make your own decision, we offer an online fact sheet, "When To Start Receiving Retirement Benefits," that highlights some of the factors to consider. Find this publication at ssa.gov/pubs/10147.html.