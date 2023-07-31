This year, we celebrate 33 years of the Americans with Disabilities Act and its importance to many beneficiaries. We’re committed to the principles and spirit of the ADA, and the way it improves the lives of millions. Matt’s story is an example of how the ADA and our Ticket to Work Program can help beneficiaries achieve their career goals.

As a job seeker who is deaf and needs accommodations, Matt was reluctant to tell prospective employers about his disability. He worried that employers would not hire him if they knew about his disability.

That’s when Matt connected with our Ticket Program. This program supports career development for people ages 18 to 64 who receive Social Security disability benefits and want to work. Through this free and voluntary program, approved service providers offer supports and services as participants move toward financial independence through work.

Matt learned how his employment might affect his benefits. He also learned that our Medicare-related work incentive allows him to pursue a career without worrying about health care coverage.

If Matt’s disability interfered with work, he could return to receiving benefits without having to file a new application through the expedited reinstatement process.

Matt now works full time as a human resource analyst. Thanks to the ADA, he received accommodations for the interview process and on the job. He also found that the Ticket Program helped him find a path to a better future. You can learn more about the Ticket Program at www.choosework.ssa.gov.

Our online booklet, "Your Ticket to Work: What You Need to Know to Keep it Working for You", found at www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10062.pdf, provides detailed information about the program.

You can learn more about Matt’s story at www.choosework.ssa.gov/library/matt-success-story.

Please share these resources with your loved ones.

Disability

Q: I am 57 years old and I currently receive Social Security disability benefits. Can I still get my regular Social Security retirement benefits when I reach full retirement age?

A: If you are still receiving Social Security disability benefits when you reach your full retirement age, we will automatically switch you from disability benefits to retirement benefits at that point. The money amount will remain the same. For more information on disability benefits, visit www.ssa.gov/benefits/disability.

Q: Will my Social Security disability benefit increase if my condition gets worse or I develop additional health problems?

A: No. We do not base your Social Security benefit amount on the severity of your disability. The amount you are paid is based on your average lifetime earnings before your disability began. If you go back to work after getting disability benefits, you may be able to get a higher benefit based on those earnings. In addition, we have incentives that allow you to work temporarily without losing your disability benefits. For more information about disability benefits, read our publications "Disability Benefits" and "Working While Disabled — How We Can Help." Both are available at www.ssa.gov/pubs.