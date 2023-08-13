Normal

Knapp Builders Inc. issued permit Aug. 2, for $176,000 commercial new construction to replace siding and garage door bucks on garage outbuildings at 101 Northfield Drive.

Portico Homes LLC issued permit Aug. 3, for $233,000 single-family detached residence at 1073 Ponderosa Drive.

Portico Homes LLC issued permit Aug. 3, for $248,000 single-family detached residence at 1077 Ponderosa Drive.

Portico Homes LLC issued permit Aug. 3, for $220,000 single-family detached residence at 1081 Ponderosa Drive.

Portico Homes LLC issued permit Aug. 3, for $246,000 single-family detached residence at 1087 Ponderosa Drive.

Franke Construction issued permit Aug. 4, for $221,000 new single-family detached residence at 2510 Marble Road.

Franke Construction issued permit Aug. 4, for $227,000 new single-family detached residence at 2519 Marble Road.

Franke Construction issued permit Aug. 4, for $225,000 new single-family detached residence at 1223 Slate St.

Franke Construction issued permit Aug. 4, for $225,000 new single-family detached residence at 1215 Slate St.

Long Custom Building & Remodel issued permit Aug. 7, for $114,000 residential addition at 403 Michael Court.

Centimark issued permit Aug. 8, for $169,638 commercial remodel/retrofit flute fill of existing roof at 2001 Eagle Road.

McLean County

Quality Pools by Design issued permit July 26, for $74,200 20 by 40 inground pool at 9486 Deer Ridge, Bloomington.

Knapp Builders issued permit Aug. 7, for $585,000 single-family residence with attached garage at 21396 East 800 North Road, Downs.

Amy Humphries issued permit Aug. 7, for $60,000 14 by 36 detached shed at 4509 East 900 North Road, Stanford.