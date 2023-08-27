Normal

P.J. Hoerr issued permit Aug. 16, for $243,100 commercial new construction of Wellhouse #17 TON at 204 E. Cherry St.

Sundown Exteriors LLC issued permit Aug. 18, for $62,163 residential remodel to remove and install new siding and windows at 1313 Ironwood CC Drive.

McLean County

Aug. 16, Evergreen FS/Growmark, dry fertilizer building, $7,375,000 at 10769 Quinn Street, Shirley.

Prairie Central Cooperative issued permit Aug. 22, for $333,000 14 by 14 structural tower foundation at 31469 North 2550 East Road, Chenoa.

Prairie Central Cooperative issued permit Aug. 22, for $333,000 12 by 12 structural foundation at 31469 North 2550 East Road, Chenoa.

Prairie Central Cooperative issued permit Aug. 22, for $333,000 10 by 10 structural foundation at 31469 North 2550 East Road, Chenoa.

Prairie Central Cooperative issued permit Aug. 22, for $333,000 42 foot grain bin at 31469 North 2550 East Road, Chenoa.

Prairie Central Cooperative issued permit Aug. 22, for $335,000 35 foot grain bin at 31469 North 2550 East Road, Chenoa.

Daniel Craig issued permit Aug. 22, for $120,000 40 by 80 detached shed accessory to single-family residence 2855 East 1950 North Road, Danvers.