Normal
McClintick Construction LLC issued permit July 12, for $65,000 commercial bathroom remodel and office demo at 200 S. Towanda Ave.
Expert Builders of Central IL issued permit July 12, for $345,000 new single-family detached residence at 1249 Silver Oak Circle.
Knapp Builders Inc. issued permit July 13, for $136,358 residential screened porch and deck addition at 1117 Travertine Road.
Resa Construction issued permit July 18, for $80,000 commercial remodel of Tropical Café at 312 S. Veterans Parkway B.
DL Decker issued permit July 18, for $294,000 commercial main floor remodel-duckpin at 1304 Cross Creek Drive.
McLean County
San Juan Pools issued permit July 13, for $150,000 inground pool accessory to single-family dwelling at 19908 Murray Hill Road, Bloomington.
John Holt Builders LLC issued permit July 18, for $255,000 master bedroom and covered porch addition to single-family residence at 22164 East 1500 North Road, Normal.
Aviar Builders LLC issued permit July 19, for $250,000 single-family residence duplex at 786 Kristin Drive, Normal.
Aviar Builders LLC issued permit July 19, for $250,000 single-family residence duplex at 778 Kristin Drive, Normal.
Aviar Builders LLC issued permit July 19, for $300,000 single-family residence at 671 Celebration Drive, Normal.