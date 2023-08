Bloomington

IUVO Construction LLC issued permit July 3, for $350,000 new single-family residence at 5001 Finlen Lane.

Future Windo & Siding Co. issued permit July 11, for $90,044 general single-family alteration at 1307 W. Mulberry St.

Tennis Construction Management issued permit July 12, for $250,000 new single-family residence at 24 Brookstone Circle.

Nord Construction issued permit July 13, for $151,250 Jasper's Java Coffee Hot at 1601 General Electric Road.

J Spencer Construction issued permit July 13, for $151,153 commercial office building alteration at 115 E. Washington St.

Capitol Construction Services Inc. issued permit July 19, for $768,000 new Starbucks Shell building at 1609 W. Market St.

Blunier Builders issued permit July 19, for $521,000 commercial service repair garage at 604 W. Division St.

Armstrong Builders Inc. issued permit July 24, for $58,000 general single-family basement finish at 3314 Monticello Road.

Core 3 Property Management issued permit July 24, for $160,000 commercial office building alteration at 2205 E. Empire St. Unit A.

IUVO Construction LLC issued permit July 25, for $375,000 new construction of single-family residence at 5020 Finlen Lane.

Sun Structure Designs Inc. issued permit July 27, for $62,684 general single-family alteration at 3015 Carlene Drive.

Joyner Construction Services Inc. issued permit July 27, for $5,513,850 commercial three-story steel frame building at 1225 Holiday Drive.

Joyner Construction Services Inc. issued permit July 27, for $1,673,000 commercial single-story building at 1225 Holiday Drive.

Joyner Construction Services Inc. issued permit July 27, for $1,000,000 commercial U-Haul moving and storage facility at 1225 Holiday Drive.

McLean County Asphalt Co. issued permit July 28, for $227,219 commercial parking lot and outdoor court additions at 3203 E. Washington St.

JG Stewart Contractors Inc. issued permit July 31, for $1,000,000 general driveway replacement, install dumpster enclosure, replace sidewalks at 1615 Illinois St.

Kris Spaulding Construction issued permit July 31, for $66,930 general single-family bathroom remodel at 2505 Driftwood Road.

Normal

Mosaic Construction issued permit July 26, for $285,250 commercial interior remodel of Revolution Dispensary at 1609 Northbrook Drive Ste. 102.

BK Carpentry LLC issued permit July 26, for $60,000 commercial Unit A structural repairs per architect at 903 N. Linden St. Bldg. A.

Borkholder Inc. issued permit July 26, for $65,000 15 by 15 room addition with variance at 2233 Holbrook Drive.

P.J. Hoerr issued permit July 27, for $2,100,000 commercial remodel of MIHOA Cancer Center at 1606 Hunt Drive.

River City Construction issued permit July 31, for $179,413 commercial Carle CT renovation at 1304 Franklin Ave.

P.J. Hoerr issued permit July 31, for $5,299,673 Rivian South Parking Lot at 100 N. Rivian Motorway.

McLean County

Armstrong Builders Inc. issued permit Aug. 1, for $1,000,000 single-family residence with attached garage at 9564 Crossbow Drive, Bloomington.