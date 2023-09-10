Normal

Garneau Construction Inc. issued permit Aug. 28, for $95,500 commercial restoration of Broadview Bell Tower at 1301 S. Fell Ave.

Trunk Bay Construction issued permit Aug. 29, for $525,000 single-family detached ranch at 2606 Marble Road.

Portico Homes LLC issued permit Aug. 30, for $267,000 new single-family detached residence at 1824 Austrian Road.

Portico Homes LLC issued permit Aug. 30, for $259,000 new single-family detached residence at 1838 Austrian Road.

Portico Homes LLC issued permit Aug. 30, for $265,000 new single-family detached residence at 1846 Austrian Road.

Portico Homes LLC issued permit Aug. 30, for $271,000 new single-family detached residence at 1091 Ponderosa Road.

Stratus Limited LLC issued permit Aug. 31, for $114,000 commercial interior remodel of McDonald's at 1535 E. College Ave.

McLean County

Aaron Johnson Construction issued permit Sept. 1, for $60,000 40 by 60 detached shed at 29972 Chestnut Drive, LeRoy.