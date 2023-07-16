Normal
Catalyst Construction issued permit July 6, for $1,110,000 commercial new construction of Apostolic Fellowship Hall at 4408 E. Raab Road.
Moyi Enterprises Inc. issued permit July 7, for $220,000 new single-family detached residence at 1523 Duncannon Drive.
Moyi Enterprises Inc. issued permit July 7, for $220,000 new single-family detached residence at 1225 Duncannon Drive.
Paul Joyce issued permit July 7, for $63,180 residential solar panel installation on rooftop at 1603 Gig St.
SR Wilson Construction issued permit July 11, for $233,000 new single-family attached residence at 231 Cassidy Road.
SR Wilson Construction issued permit July 11, for $210,000 new single-family attached residence at 221 Cassidy Road.
SR Wilson Construction issued permit July 11, for $210,000 new single-family attached residence at 215 Cassidy Road.
SR Wilson Construction issued permit July 11, for $233,000 new single-family attached residence at 205 Cassidy Road.
Sri Karthik issued permit July 11, for $550,000 new single-family detached residence at 1247 Silver Oak Circle.
McLean County
Blunier Builders issued permit June 21, for $360,000 62 by 68 storage and livestock building at 18544 East 700 North Road, Bloomington.
Ken Hawthorne issued permit July 6, for $192,000 72 by 112 shed at 36003 East 1300 North Road, Saybrook.
Green Gables Bar & Grill issued permit July 6, for $968,840 for bar and restaurant with attached beer garden at 17485 East 2500 North Road, Hudson.
3 Bedroom Home in Ellsworth - $674,900
Impeccable 7.5 Acre Equestrian Property with a stunning house. 48x36 Barn features: six 12x12 stalls, htd & cooled 14x11 tack room, 12x48 storage annex, speaker system & 300 bale hayloft. There is also an outdoor arena, round pen, six 16x24 dry paddocks, goat pasture, pony pastures, chicken coop & high tensile poly-coated 6 strand wire fencing around 4 acres. Wooded parameter with some apple trees too! Home features Gourmet Kitchen for the chef of the family with new granite countertops & backsplash. Main floor Bedroom Suite includes a large bathroom with dual sinks, whirlpool tub, sperate shower & WI closet. WB fireplace in the Living Room. Upstairs has 2 nice sized Bedrooms with WI closets & adjoining bathroom with separate toilets. Dad will love the 32x23 three car attached garage with epoxy floor & hot & cold running water. Cozy 16x16 deck leads to a fenced yard for the kids or pooches too! Large list of updates: New oak hardwood flooring on 1st floor. Geothermal htg & cooling 2016. Windows 2022. Garage doors 2019. House Roof 2016. Barn roof 2019. 20,000 watt Kohler whole house Generator. AT&T Tower goes with property (currently pays $737 monthly PLUS its share of yearly property taxes- approximately $8000) for remaining 13 years with periodic increases. Ideal location- you can ride to Moraine View Rec Area & its 10 miles of horse trails! Call Illinois #1 horse farm Specialist for more info or a private showing!
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $850,000
Welcome to modern sophistication! This is an exquisite custom-built home by Prairie Woodworks - every detail is top of the line in style, design and function. The exterior features a metal roof, cedar shingles on the second floor, and James Hardie shingle siding. Private stained concert patio out back and custom landscaping by Chizmar Landscaping on your 1/2 acre lot. This home makes entertaining a dream with open concept main floor kitchen, dining and living room. A dramatic vaulted ceiling in the family room allows so much natural light with the stunning floor to ceiling windows equipped with Hunter Douglas automatic cordless shades, exposed beams, an impressive stone gas fireplace with custom lights by 186 lighting design. Hickory wood floors throughout the main floor. The stunning kitchen hosts custom made Cherry cabinets by Prairie Woodworks, a beautiful 9ft island, GE cooktop and double wall oven, quartz countertops and backsplash, and 10x7ft walk in butler's pantry with custom storage from SOS solutions. The main floor primary bedroom features vaulted ceiling, floor to ceiling windows viewing your private backyard with Hunter Douglas automatic cordless shades, spacious 11ft walk-in closet with custom organizer from SOS solutions. The primary bathroom hosts radiant floor heating, custom vanity, quartz countertop with double sinks, floor to ceiling tiled walk in shower and Toto smart toilet and bidet. The main floor study has custom built in bookshelves and cabinets, double wall cement board - with soundproofing- making working from home a dream. The second story showcases 2 generous sized bedrooms each with custom window treatments, and large spacious closets. The hall bathroom has custom vanity, tiled shower with glass doors and toto toilet. The elegant loft features a vaulted ceiling with exposed beams, a 3rd living room and office area with custom built in desk and bookcases. The finished basement offers a HUGE secondary living room with tons of space, 9ft ceilings, daylight windows, 2 custom closets with SOS storage organizers, and 3rd walk in closet. Full bathroom with custom vanity and tiled walk-in shower. The unfinished area offers 630sqft of storage, zoned HVAC and wet sink. No detail was spared in the construction of this beautiful home. Call today to schedule your private tour.
4 Bedroom Home in Leroy - $605,000
Hello Gorgeous! This luxury farmhouse is the perfect place to call home. With 5.8 acres of land, you can enjoy the peace and quiet of the countryside while still being close to all the amenities of the city. The 4 bedroom, 3 bath home features a gorgeous kitchen with vaulted ceiling, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, oversize island, chef's dream walk-in pantry space with butcher block counter tops and a beverage cooler. The living room is spacious and inviting, with a cozy fireplace and plenty of natural light. The primary suite has double closets, storage shelves, walk in tile shower and heated bathroom floors. Sliding glass door off the dining room leads to a separate patio. You'll find a second bedroom on the main level. Upstairs is two bedrooms and full bathroom. Enjoy the sunrise on you covered front porch or from the breezeway connecting the home and 2 car garage. The 6800SF pole barn has water and electric with partial concrete floor and floor drains. The turnout has a a solar powered electric fence. This home was completely renovated in the fall of 2022, down to the studs. New electrical, plumbing, HVAC, drywall, insulation, windows, roof, gutter and downspouts, radon mitigation system, reverse osmosis, and so much more!!
3 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $675,000
Life of Paradise on Lake Bloomington! You could make this an Airbnb with the new lease. Plentiful (Anderson) windows to enjoy the most beautiful views. Relax and enjoy the sunsets on one of the most prime lake lots with .38 acres. Entertain in the four seasons room or summer fun out on the docks. The kids will love the diving board and slide & 2 boat ramps. You'll be amazed seeing the deer in the woods out your back windows. This sprawling ranch style home is an open plan, with an updated eat-in kitchen, cherry cabinets, granite counters, tile backsplash & breakfast bar, Stainless Steel (Kenmore) appliances. There is a wood burning stove, a gas fireplace, and could easily have a first floor laundry for your convenience. Plenty of storage in the lower level, plus 123 ft. of steel seawall. Newer 50 year roof.
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $675,000
Introducing the epitome of elegance and refined living, a custom-built luxury home that exudes sophistication and craftsmanship in every detail. This architectural masterpiece is a must-see for individuals with discerning taste, seeking the pinnacle of luxurious living. Meticulously maintained and exquisitely updated, every sq ft of this 4 bedroom (1st FLOOR MASTER), 4.5 bath home is simply stunning! Placed regally on a large corner lot in one of Bloomington's finest neighborhoods, the curb appeal is A+ with a brick & stone front, 3-car side-load garage, aggregate approach and lush professional landscaping. The grand 2-story entrance is breathtaking, boasting hardwood flooring, plenty of natural light from an abundance of Eagle by Andersen Windows, exquisite trim, dual staircases and a view of the most exceptional open floor plans in McLean County! The open-concept layout seamlessly connects the various living spaces, allowing for effortless flow and a perfect environment for hosting lavish gatherings or intimate evenings. The impressive two-story Family Room is a breathtaking space that seamlessly combines comfort and sophistication. The centerpiece of this magnificent room is a stunning gas fireplace, adorned with a marble hearth and exquisite floor-to-ceiling trim, creating a focal point that demands attention. The catwalk & loft offer impressive views of this beautiful room! The heart of this luxurious home is undoubtedly the gourmet kitchen. Designed for culinary enthusiasts, it boasts hardwood flooring, a walk-in pantry, butler's pantry, an adjoining hearth room with cathedral ceiling, custom cherry cabinets with 42" upper cabinetry, granite counters, a huge island & stainless appliance package! No expense has been spared in ensuring that this kitchen is as functional as it is aesthetically pleasing. The master suite is a sanctuary of comfort and tranquility. Featuring a generous floor plan, it offers a private retreat within the home and is appointed with a cathedral ceiling, dual walk-in closets (one is 17 x 16!!) and a "spa-like" en suite bathroom with two vanities, a large jetted tub and separate walk-in shower. The main level also includes a large laundry room, a powder room, a formal dining room and a living/flex room. The 2nd floor offers not only a loft with built-in bookcases mentioned previously, but also 3 additional bedrooms (one has a private en suite full bath and the other two enjoy a Jack & Jill bathroom. The absolutely incredible finished basement offers stairs to the garage and one sprawling room after another! The basement is finished with a unique concrete flooring finish that resembles marble- it's simply gorgeous! The basement offers a family room, a sleeping area/office (no egress, but does have a window), a Billiards Room, a 14 x 13 Wine "Nook," full bath and a sprawling workout/rec area (43 x 21). Tremendous storage throughout the home, as 1 Brookridge is not lacking for walk-in closets! The backyard is an oasis with the aggregate patio, lush professional landscaping & berm that creates the utmost privacy! This custom-built luxury home truly embodies the essence of quality and craftsmanship, combining timeless design, meticulous attention to detail, and the finest materials. It stands as a testament to the pursuit of perfection and offers an unparalleled living experience for those who appreciate the very best in life.
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $599,900
Beautifully reimagined living spaces to accommodate today's lifestyle. Open floor plan with cathedral ceilings. Spacious 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath brick ranch in desirable Hawthorne Hills. Main floor entertaining/bar room. New kitchen (2022) featuring double high upper cabinets with glass and lighting features as well as quartz countertops, plus high end ZLINE appliances including microwave drawer. Amazing primary bedroom with 10x12 luxury walk-in closet; heated floor and quartz tops in primary bath. Expansive sunroom with heated floor, and windows with remote blinds on 3 sides overlooking a huge deck and beautifully landscaped yard. Finished basement has family room, full bath, exercise room, craft room, large workshop and more. Epoxy coated 3 car garage-separate 3rd stall is heated. So much more to see. You will enjoy your visit!
4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $695,000
If you are looking for size, space & style look no further than this sprawling 6 BED NEW CONSTRUCTION home nestled in one of our area's premier neighborhoods, Silver Oaks! Smartly designed 1.5 story offers many seller-provided upgrades to truly customize this space and make it your own! An inviting grand foyer and open staircase will greet your guests at the door for a welcoming first impression, guiding you to the formal dining room perfectly sized for entertaining. The main floor also features a primary master suite with 10' tray ceiling, lush carpet and a grand spa-like private bath and closet both appointed with soaring 12' ceilings! Primary suite features custom tile shower, wall of windows and double vanity for plenty of room to breathe. Enormous walk-in closet waiting for the closet system of your dreams (seller allowance provided)! The grand two-story great room features gorgeous slate gas fireplace with floating mantle surrounded by quality Quaker double-pane picture windows from floor to ceiling. Half bath and main floor laundry/mudroom with additional storage and custom built-ins add convenience. Well appointed eat-in kitchen with island and double wide pantry finished with fresh white cabinets and crown, herringbone tile backsplash and gorgeous quartz counters for lasting durability. Stainless LG appliance suite includes microwave, dishwasher and range plus an additional seller allowance to select the refrigerator of your choice. Upstairs, you'll find three carpeted and perfectly sized bedrooms including spacious closets and white shaker style entry doors, a tiled full bath includes double sink vanity plus tub/shower combo. Head to the lower level and enjoy a second spacious family room (fully finished with full egress for natural light) plus two additional bedrooms and another full bath (perfect for in-laws and guests). Thoughtfully placed wet bar rough-in ready to finish and recessed nook for the perfect home theater area plus room for fitness, an office and additional storage make this lower level a functional and fabulous part of this special home! Outside, a generously sized, deep lot features poured cement slab plus plenty of room for upgrades (seller allowance for sod and landscaping). Come make this home your own and see all that Silver Oaks has to offer.
2 Bedroom Home in Normal - $504,900
Perfection! This stunning newly built home by Compass Point Construction combines modern design with luxurious finishes. The exterior features a sleek and stylish design with clean lines, double door entry, and a blend of vinyl siding, brick and LP smart siding that creates a striking first impression. As you step inside, you will be greeted by a spacious floor plan, cathedral ceilings, and plenty of natural light! The main living area features a spacious living room with a tiled fireplace, a dining area perfect for entertaining with access to the patio, and a gourmet kitchen that is sure to delight any chef. The kitchen is equipped with high-end appliances, a large quartz island, and plenty of cabinet/pantry space. This home offers three generously sized bedrooms, each with its own spacious closet. The master suite is a true retreat with a spa-like bathroom, double vanity sinks & a huge walk-in closet! Additional features of this home include a large great room located in the basement; first floor laundry room, & a two-car garage that includes a circuit equipped for electric vehicles. Outside, the front and side features lush sod, while the back yard has been seeded and is ready for your personal touch. The 12x24 patio offers plenty of space for outdoor living & entertainment. Located in a desirable neighborhood, this home is just minutes away from shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Do not miss the opportunity to make this stunning new construction home your own!
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $549,000
Spacious 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home in Hawthorne II that walks out to an incredible private lot ready for entertaining. Kitchen open to family room. Features include beautiful wood floors ('16) throughout main floor, granite butler's pantry, 3 access doors to beautiful 3 tier paver patio, 9+ foot ceilings, newer granite in kitchen & 3 bathrooms, some new carpet ('23), new appliances ('20-'22) & so much more. Finished basement has media room, tiled area for 2nd kitchen, full bath, & family room with fireplace that walks out to hot tub patio. The fenced backyard is a kid's playground complete with basketball court, pitching mound, playground equipment & plenty of shade. Easy access to Towanda Barnes. Very nice curb appeal.
6 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $990,000
Luxurious elegance is found throughout this one of a kind lakefront property. Timeless and classic. Located on one of the most prestigious cul-de-sac streets in Bloomington Normal. Open and bright floor plan with beautiful lake views from nearly every room in the house. Grand two story entry, elegant living room and dining room. Spacious and completely updated eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances (double ovens), island seating and tons of cabinet storage- the perfect open layout for entertaining. Large family room with custom fireplace, crown molding, and a wall of sliding glass doors that show off the gorgeous lake views. Main level primary suite with custom built-ins, 2nd fireplace and a spa like primary bath- the shower is next level. 5 additional bedrooms on the second level with jack & Jill bathrooms. (The 5th bedroom is currently used as an office). Full basement with large family room, 7th bedroom (currently used as a gym), and a toy room which could also be the perfect theater room. The lounge (14x28) is the perfect hangout spot, and it has a custom wet bar and a wall of sliding glass doors that show off the stunning lake views and allow for an indoor outdoor entertaining space. Oversized lot with large expansive deck, custom landscaping, irrigation system and a dock- perfect for fishing, paddle boarding, kayaking or canoeing. Recent updates include but not limited to: Kitchen remodel 2013, main level remodel 2013, roof 2009, lounge remodel 2014, two new furnaces 2007, new a/c unit 2013, deck 2007. *Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $1,600,000
Nestled among shady trees and lush landscapes, this perfectly composed brick and stone cottage looks as though it has been lifted from the pages of a storybook. With an arched solid Alderwood front door, massive front porch, architectural windows, and wood clad garage doors (with Juliet balcony above), the charm just cannot be overstated. As you enter the property with its stamped asphalt circular drive and follow walkways among fragrant flowering bushes, the fairytale not only comes to life, but has been reimagined with superior construction methods and SmartHome technology. Step inside the 2 story foyer and be astounded by the sheer volume of the interiors, so discreetly downplayed from the road. Solid walnut flooring stretches thru entire main floor (tile in baths, sunroom, utility rm). ALL flooring on 1st floor has 5 zoned radiant heat; solid Alderwood doors are used throughout the home. A commanding staircase with solid hardwood treads, iron railing & waterfall steps rises to the open hallway above, while connecting to the lower level below, creating an architectural masterpiece. Motorized Foyer chandelier lowers for cleaning (Living Rm also). Glimpses of the backyard through 2 sets of transomed French doors flanking the fireplace beckon you into the 2 story vaulted Living Room; beamed ceiling soars to open railing above in a gesture emphasizing the room's expanse and volume. Open to the Living Room and comprising an entire wing of laid back living & casual entertaining, the spectacular Kitchen, Hearth Room and Wet Bar are beyond compare. The Kitchen features Custom Amish cabinets that continue down a 6x15 ft back hall, with built-in appliances and awesome fold-out pantry. Appliances include 2 refrigerators, 6 burner Wolf range, 2 ovens, warming drawer, and microwave. Huge island includes prep sink & breakfast bar; hand painted tile backsplash with pot filler provide functional beauty. Handsome Wet Bar is positioned for serving the entire 1st floor. Alderwood cabinetry with granite tops, hand painted tiles, an ice maker, refrigerator, wine cellar & service sink equip the bar. A casual dining space with window seat is open to the Hearth Rm with massive FP surround, open bookshelves & TV area. An enormous Sunroom off the Hearth Room creates fantastic connectivity between indoors and outdoors. With soaring poplar ceiling, stunning views of the very private backyard, heated tile floors, a dining area & huge sitting area, nothing has been overlooked. French Doors open to paver brick terrace and serene back yard with award winning landscapes! A Formal Dining Room also overlooks the back yard with Venetian Plaster walls, hefty millwork & abundant windows. Architectural Pella Windows with enlarged panes to replicate old European design are used throughout home. The phenomenal 40x15 1st Floor Owner's Suite features vaulted ceiling with whitewashed rough cedar beams rising from 9' to 11'; arched windows frame peaceful views of the yard. Huge Closet has coffee station & island with laundry bins. The breathtaking Bath has natural stone flooring, custom built double vanity, cabinets galore & 3rd Makeup Vanity. The 4x10 ft double walk-in shower features bespoke arched leaded glass window, bench, and his/hers secluded shower areas. A Powder Room with custom vanity and basketweave marble flooring is accessed off the Foyer. The open 2nd floor hallway with walnut flooring & custom railing overlooks the Living Room below. The loft Den has gorgeous built-ins and sophisticated, functional design. Bedroom 2 has en suite bath & cozy sloped ceiling. French Doors open to gracious 3rd Bedroom with 3 closets (1 is cedar) and lovely Jack n Jill Bath shared with the huge Bedroom 4, which features Juliet balconied windows overlooking front yard. 9 ft Basement is set to finish with mechanical rooms and plumbing rough-ins. This very livable home feels warm and casual, not austere. PLEASE SEE attached brochures for FULL DETAILS too numerous to mention!
5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $799,000
Beautiful custom built brick ranch on huge lake lot with total of 6320 square feet. 5 car attached, heated garage with circle drive. 4 bedrooms, 4 1/2 baths. Full walk out basement, Central Vac, sprinkler system. Full theater room, game room with deluxe bar. Imported Italian wood flooring. Gourmet kitchen with butler bar. Large office/storm room, exercise room, card room, Firepit, two decks and a patio. Beautiful water view from most the rooms. Aux back up, 2 fireplaces. Roof is ten months old. Whole house reverse osmosis system. Whole house audio system. 2 month old fishing pad. A/C 2 years old. alarm system. Fee covers lake maintenance and trails.
5 Bedroom Home in Normal - $500,000
This Custom Built Home brings a whole new feeling to Open Concept, from the moment you enter the front door. The natural light just floods through the main level, as you move from room to room. Whether you want to read a book in the sitting area, cozy up to a fire in the family room or cook a gourmet meal in the kitchen, this home has space for it all. You will find all 5 bedrooms on the second level (yes, I said 5 bedrooms on the same level) as well as the laundry room. The primary suite has a walk in shower, garden tub and separate vanities. The basement is finished with a bar/ rec room, family room, 2 additional rooms that are currently used as bedrooms (they do not have egress windows) and a full bath with a walk in shower. Let's talk about the sizeable backyard with space for entertaining, children to play and gardening. Close to Grove Elementary and NCHS