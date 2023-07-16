Nestled among shady trees and lush landscapes, this perfectly composed brick and stone cottage looks as though it has been lifted from the pages of a storybook. With an arched solid Alderwood front door, massive front porch, architectural windows, and wood clad garage doors (with Juliet balcony above), the charm just cannot be overstated. As you enter the property with its stamped asphalt circular drive and follow walkways among fragrant flowering bushes, the fairytale not only comes to life, but has been reimagined with superior construction methods and SmartHome technology. Step inside the 2 story foyer and be astounded by the sheer volume of the interiors, so discreetly downplayed from the road. Solid walnut flooring stretches thru entire main floor (tile in baths, sunroom, utility rm). ALL flooring on 1st floor has 5 zoned radiant heat; solid Alderwood doors are used throughout the home. A commanding staircase with solid hardwood treads, iron railing & waterfall steps rises to the open hallway above, while connecting to the lower level below, creating an architectural masterpiece. Motorized Foyer chandelier lowers for cleaning (Living Rm also). Glimpses of the backyard through 2 sets of transomed French doors flanking the fireplace beckon you into the 2 story vaulted Living Room; beamed ceiling soars to open railing above in a gesture emphasizing the room's expanse and volume. Open to the Living Room and comprising an entire wing of laid back living & casual entertaining, the spectacular Kitchen, Hearth Room and Wet Bar are beyond compare. The Kitchen features Custom Amish cabinets that continue down a 6x15 ft back hall, with built-in appliances and awesome fold-out pantry. Appliances include 2 refrigerators, 6 burner Wolf range, 2 ovens, warming drawer, and microwave. Huge island includes prep sink & breakfast bar; hand painted tile backsplash with pot filler provide functional beauty. Handsome Wet Bar is positioned for serving the entire 1st floor. Alderwood cabinetry with granite tops, hand painted tiles, an ice maker, refrigerator, wine cellar & service sink equip the bar. A casual dining space with window seat is open to the Hearth Rm with massive FP surround, open bookshelves & TV area. An enormous Sunroom off the Hearth Room creates fantastic connectivity between indoors and outdoors. With soaring poplar ceiling, stunning views of the very private backyard, heated tile floors, a dining area & huge sitting area, nothing has been overlooked. French Doors open to paver brick terrace and serene back yard with award winning landscapes! A Formal Dining Room also overlooks the back yard with Venetian Plaster walls, hefty millwork & abundant windows. Architectural Pella Windows with enlarged panes to replicate old European design are used throughout home. The phenomenal 40x15 1st Floor Owner's Suite features vaulted ceiling with whitewashed rough cedar beams rising from 9' to 11'; arched windows frame peaceful views of the yard. Huge Closet has coffee station & island with laundry bins. The breathtaking Bath has natural stone flooring, custom built double vanity, cabinets galore & 3rd Makeup Vanity. The 4x10 ft double walk-in shower features bespoke arched leaded glass window, bench, and his/hers secluded shower areas. A Powder Room with custom vanity and basketweave marble flooring is accessed off the Foyer. The open 2nd floor hallway with walnut flooring & custom railing overlooks the Living Room below. The loft Den has gorgeous built-ins and sophisticated, functional design. Bedroom 2 has en suite bath & cozy sloped ceiling. French Doors open to gracious 3rd Bedroom with 3 closets (1 is cedar) and lovely Jack n Jill Bath shared with the huge Bedroom 4, which features Juliet balconied windows overlooking front yard. 9 ft Basement is set to finish with mechanical rooms and plumbing rough-ins. This very livable home feels warm and casual, not austere. PLEASE SEE attached brochures for FULL DETAILS too numerous to mention!

