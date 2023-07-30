Normal

Franke Construction issued permit July 19, for $184,000 new single-family detached residence at 1249 Silver Oak Circle.

Messing Construction Co. Inc. issued permit July 24, for $58,049 commercial remodel to tear off partial roof and new install of approx. 2,800 sqft. at 200 Unit Drive.

Tarter Construction LLC issued permit July 24, for $120,000 commercial remodel to refinish parapets to match at 314 S. Towanda Ave.

Homes By Tentac issued permit July 24, for $290,000 new construction of single-family detached residence at 1113 N. Linden St.

Windfree Solar issued permit July 25, for $638,542 commercial remodel to Heartland Ag Building rooftop solar array at 1608 W. Raab Road.

McLean County

Harvest Solar issued permit July 20, for $54,000 solar array at 18275 North 2300 East Road, Towanda.

Nussbaum Transportation issued permit July 21, for $150,000 dirt work/paving of new trailer spot at 19336 North 1425 East Road, Hudson.

Riley Homes Inc. issued permit July 25, for $348,000 single-family residence at 36999 East 1800 North Road, Anchor.