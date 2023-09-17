Bloomington

Messing Construction issued permit Aug. 18, for $183,000 general roofing at 2406 E. Empire St.

Tarter Construction issued permit Aug. 18, for $90,000 commercial rooming house alteration at 702 W. Mulberry St.

Carlson Siding & Construction issued permit Aug. 23, for $59,000 general roofing at 3111 Dorset Court.

Lemons Construction issued permit Aug. 23, for $175,000 new construction of single-family residence at 4015 Bluebell Drive.

Coach Houses Garages of Bloomington issued permit Aug. 24, for $173,110 general single-family addition at 1101 Alexander Road.

Iuvo Construction LLC issued permit Aug. 25, for $350,000 new construction of single-family residence at 1112 Bell Grove Lane.

Carlson Siding & Construction issued permit Aug. 25, for $231,030 general roofing at 1801 Eastland Drive Building 9.

Centimark Corp issued permit Aug. 31, for $138,992 general re-roof at 1110 E. Oakland Ave.

Normal

Mac Exteriors LLC issued permit Sept. 1, for $80,000 commercial remodel to remove and replace asphalt shingle roof at 1600 N. Main St.

Catalyst Construction Inc. issued permit Sept. 5, for $175,500 commercial interior remodel of Social Taco at 307 S. Veterans Parkway Suite 500.

Catalyst Construction Inc. issued permit Sept. 7, for $390,060 phase 2 commercial remodel of Christ Church at 1301 N. Linden St.

Franke Construction issued permit Sept. 7, for $221,000 new single-family detached residence at 2514 Marble Road.

Franke Construction issued permit Sept. 7, for $225,000 new single-family detached residence at 1219 Slate St.

FHS Build issued permit Sept. 8, for $760,000 commercial remodel of Taverna Restaurant at 2001 Shepard Road.

Core Construction issued permit Sept. 11 for $598,299 commercial remodel of Heartland FRC entry plaza at 1500 W. Raab Road.

McLean County

Lloyd and Lindsay Campbell issued permit Sept. 8, for $300,000 single-family residence with attached garage at 41760 East 1200 North Road, Gibson City.

Carlos Cordero issued permit Sept. 11, for $500,000 single-family residence with attached garage at 19266 U.S. Highway 150, Bloomington.