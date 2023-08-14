ATLANTA — The U.S. Small Business Administration announced last week that Economic Injury Disaster Loans are available in parts of Illinois for small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and most private nonprofit organizations affected by the drought that began June 13.
The declaration covers the counties of Fulton, Mason, Tazewell, Cass, Knox, Logan, McDonough, McLean, Menard, Peoria, Schuyler, Warren and Woodford.
“When the Secretary of Agriculture issues a disaster declaration to help farmers recover from damages and losses to crops, the Small Business Administration issues a declaration to eligible entities, affected by the same disaster,” Kem Fleming, director of SBA’s Field Operations Center East, stated in a news release.
The EIDL program is available to eligible farm-related and nonfarm-related entities that suffered financial losses as a direct result of the drought. Apart from aquaculture enterprises, SBA cannot provide disaster loans to agricultural producers, farmers and ranchers, but nurseries are eligible, the news release said.
The loan amount can be up to $2 million with interest rates of 4% for small businesses and 2.375% for private nonprofits, with terms up to 30 years, according to the news release.
Eligibility is based on the size of the applicant, type of activity and its financial resources. The loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that could have been paid had the disaster not occurred, the news release said. The loans are not intended to replace lost sales or profits.
Applicants may apply online at
disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/ and should apply under SBA declaration #18054.
Applications can also be downloaded at
sba.gov/disaster, completed and mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
The deadline is April 8, 2024.
For more information, contact the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or
DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov.
On Tuesday, Maui fire officials released information that an earlier brush fire in Lahaina, once thought to be contained, had flared back up."It all happened very quickly, we could smell smoke before it started, before we knew it power went out," said fire survivor, Dustin Kaleiopu.That fire quickly grew, turning the beloved destination town into ruins. Communities and homes were destroyed, and many people were killed."There's three conditions that we got from the National Weather Service. They call it a red flag alert. So that's dry conditions, right? So you've got dry fuel, trees, plants, you've got low humidity and high winds," said Maj. Gen. Kenneth Hara of the Hawaii Army National Guard. SEE MORE: Airlines help more than 11,000 passengers escape Maui wildfiresLeading up to the Lahaina fires and the several other fires burning on Maui and the big island, conditions were stacked against them.According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, the area was under a severe, level 2 out of 4, drought, which had worsened since the week prior.Adding to that were the winds, gusting as high as 85 miles-per-hour at some points, all due to Hurricane Dora, which was churning 800 miles south of the islands at the time.According to a local fire scientist from the University of Hawaii, Clay Trauernicht, the state has a surplus of dried brush, a symptom of agriculture leaving Hawaii. "These spaces fill in with tons, literally tons of fuel. And these grassy fuels are highly sensitive to quick, quick drying out, and ... really easy to ignite," said Trauernicht.SEE MORE: Maui fires damage historic banyan tree and Lahaina landmarksThe conditions show the fingerprints of climate change, researchers say.Research published in 2015 showed average yearly rainfall at certain measuring sites in Hawaii has already declined by more than 30% in the traditional wet season.Another study from the following year found rain totals for both wet and dry regions of the state will likely decrease through the end of the century, by as much as 60% in dry areas.Hawaii's rainfall is affected by the historically wetter La Nina weather pattern, and the historically drier El Nino.NOAA data shows that for decades less rain has been falling on Hawaii during La Nina conditions. At the same time, dry El Nino conditions have become more frequent. NOAA says greater areas tend to burn following such spells.Rising global temperatures are expected to intensify heat waves, and put new stress on native Hawaiian plants, particularly at high elevations. This may increase the growth of drier invasive grass species, which have already contributed to faster-spreading fires there.The effects of all of these changes aren't limited to Hawaii's islands, either. Cyclical El Nino and La Nina conditions influence rainfall totals and drought conditions nationwide. El Nino conditions arrived unusually early this year, forecasters say. When its timing is disrupted, it's harder for ecosystems and communities to recover from its cycles.And research shows warmer climates are likely to promote the growth of invasive grasses, and their associated increased fire risk, nationwide.
Newsy
States that grow the most vegetables
States that grow the most vegetables
When it comes to their daily greens, many Americans like to shop local. Unlike fruits, the U.S. is able to grow
most of the vegetables it consumes domestically, and the market for home-grown produce has boomed over the past decade. Since the USDA began keeping an inventory of farmers markets across the U.S. nearly 10 years ago, the number of recorded markets has increased to 8,720, with total estimated annual sales ringing in at $1 billion.
No matter where you live, however, it is likely that the sprouts and spuds you're perusing down the street were grown in one of just a select handful of locations.
Ten states were responsible for 79% of U.S. vegetable sales in 2017; among those states, California on its own accounted for 42%. Among the vegetables that are imported, about three out of every four pounds of international vegetables come from Mexico. Stacker cited data from the Department of Agriculture's Agricultural Census, most recently completed in 2017, to identify the states producing the most vegetables. A few important caveats to note: Data on acreage for Kansas and Nevada was not available, so these two states are listed as unranked with information on the number of farms. States are ranked by the harvested acreage of vegetables for fresh consumption, rather than processing. Items like potatoes are considered vegetables, but often go on to processing rather than produce aisle sales, and are thus not counted amongst statewide vegetable sales.
Read on to find out how much your state contributes to the number of fresh veggies on shelves at markets across the U.S.
AZP Worldwide // Shutterstock
Kansas (unranked)
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: Data not available
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 484
- Acres harvested for processing: Data not available
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 50
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
Nevada (unranked)
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: Data not available
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 96
- Acres harvested for processing: Data not available
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 18
randy andy // Shutterstock
#48. Wyoming
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 610 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 76 (8.0 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 7 acres (1.1% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 17 (0.4 acres per farm)
LBill45 // Shutterstock
#47. South Dakota
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 827 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 189 (4.4 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 2 acres (0.2% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 5 (0.4 acres per farm)
JohnDSmith // Shutterstock
#46. Alaska
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 1,006 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 260 (3.9 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 12 acres (1.2% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 25 (0.5 acres per farm)
Canva
#45. Rhode Island
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 2,078 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 208 (10.0 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 158 acres (7.1% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 33 (4.8 acres per farm)
George Wirt // Shutterstock
#44. West Virginia
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 2,427 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 956 (2.5 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 224 acres (8.4% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 196 (1.1 acres per farm)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#43. Vermont
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 3,370 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 692 (4.9 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 83 acres (2.4% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 77 (1.1 acres per farm)
Albert Pego // Shutterstock
#42. New Hampshire
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 3,656 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 585 (6.2 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 39 acres (1.1% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 38 (1.0 acres per farm)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#41. Oklahoma
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 4,184 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 500 (8.4 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 2,677 acres (39.0% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 14 (191.2 acres per farm)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#40. Iowa
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 4,883 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 1,070 (4.6 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 2,822 acres (36.6% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 31 (91.0 acres per farm)
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#39. Utah
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 5,742 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 639 (9.0 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 948 acres (14.2% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 96 (9.9 acres per farm)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#38. Hawaii
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 8,164 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 840 (9.7 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 415 acres (4.8% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 137 (3.0 acres per farm)
Canva
#37. Louisiana
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 8,264 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 741 (11.2 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 4,655 acres (36.0% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 143 (32.6 acres per farm)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#36. Missouri
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 8,418 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 1,373 (6.1 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 10,069 acres (54.5% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 217 (46.4 acres per farm)
TommyBrison // Shutterstock
#35. Kentucky
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 8,520 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 2,351 (3.6 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 442 acres (4.9% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 400 (1.1 acres per farm)
Rotorhead 30A Productions // Shutterstock
#34. Connecticut
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 9,017 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 957 (9.4 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 233 acres (2.5% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 60 (3.9 acres per farm)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#33. Arkansas
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 9,500 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 715 (13.3 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 1,562 acres (14.1% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 112 (13.9 acres per farm)
Canva
#32. Delaware
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 11,481 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 148 (77.6 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 22,069 acres (65.8% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 79 (279.4 acres per farm)
Real Window Creative // Shutterstock
#31. Montana
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 11,682 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 380 (30.7 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 71 acres (0.6% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 52 (1.4 acres per farm)
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock
#30. Maryland
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 12,171 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 881 (13.8 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 17,167 acres (58.5% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 135 (127.2 acres per farm)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#29. Alabama
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 13,999 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 1,482 (9.4 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 5,682 acres (28.9% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 10 (568.2 acres per farm)
Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock
#28. Nebraska
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 14,239 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 408 (34.9 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 9,026 acres (38.8% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 42 (214.9 acres per farm)
Katherine Welles // Shutterstock
#27. Illinois
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 14,946 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 1,246 (12.0 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 46,462 acres (75.7% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 371 (125.2 acres per farm)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#26. New Mexico
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 17,003 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 1,476 (11.5 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 10,973 acres (39.2% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 224 (49.0 acres per farm)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#25. Tennessee
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 17,573 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 1,844 (9.5 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 10,116 acres (36.5% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 343 (29.5 acres per farm)
Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock
#24. Massachusetts
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 18,407 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 1,360 (13.5 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 608 acres (3.2% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 112 (5.4 acres per farm)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#23. Virginia
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 19,900 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 1,726 (11.5 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 2,765 acres (12.2% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 260 (10.6 acres per farm)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#22. Indiana
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 19,999 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 1,327 (15.1 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 20,149 acres (50.2% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 192 (104.9 acres per farm)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#21. Mississippi
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 22,656 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 1,247 (18.2 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 14,180 acres (38.5% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 287 (49.4 acres per farm)
Canva
#20. South Carolina
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 25,754 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 1,674 (15.4 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 4,564 acres (15.1% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 106 (43.1 acres per farm)
f11photo // Shutterstock
#19. Ohio
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 25,966 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 2,772 (9.4 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 9,331 acres (26.4% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 421 (22.2 acres per farm)
Canva
#18. Minnesota
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 28,581 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 1,634 (17.5 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 183,892 acres (86.5% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 1,257 (146.3 acres per farm)
Canva
#17. Maine
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 31,227 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 1,337 (23.4 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 31,013 acres (49.8% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 195 (159.0 acres per farm)
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
#16. North Dakota
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 36,332 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 186 (195.3 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 42,673 acres (54.0% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 80 (533.4 acres per farm)
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#15. Pennsylvania
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 36,569 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 4,062 (9.0 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 11,495 acres (23.9% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 444 (25.9 acres per farm)
ESB Professional // Shutterstock
#14. Oregon
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 38,320 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 1,679 (22.8 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 115,707 acres (75.1% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 440 (263.0 acres per farm)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#13. New Jersey
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 41,005 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 1,332 (30.8 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 6,793 acres (14.2% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 159 (42.7 acres per farm)
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock
#12. Wisconsin
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 57,915 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 2,404 (24.1 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 193,180 acres (76.9% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 832 (232.2 acres per farm)
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock
#11. Michigan
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 63,867 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 2,808 (22.7 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 101,754 acres (61.4% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 631 (161.3 acres per farm)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#10. New York
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 64,981 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 3,399 (19.1 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 59,879 acres (48.0% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 484 (123.7 acres per farm)
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#9. Colorado
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 75,601 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 974 (77.6 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 3,690 acres (4.7% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 134 (27.5 acres per farm)
Canva
#8. Washington
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 79,092 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 2,047 (38.6 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 246,543 acres (75.7% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 518 (476.0 acres per farm)
Agnieszka Gaul // Shutterstock
#7. Texas
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 84,544 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 2,184 (38.7 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 17,659 acres (17.3% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 266 (66.4 acres per farm)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#6. Georgia
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 101,771 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 1,914 (53.2 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 6,902 acres (6.4% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 102 (67.7 acres per farm)
Canva
#5. North Carolina
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 122,479 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 3,245 (37.7 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 32,927 acres (21.2% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 585 (56.3 acres per farm)
Sharkshock // Shutterstock
#4. Arizona
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 141,594 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 1,259 (112.5 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 3,407 acres (2.3% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 74 (46.0 acres per farm)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#3. Idaho
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 204,072 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 976 (209.1 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 150,206 acres (42.4% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 402 (373.6 acres per farm)
Charles Knowles // Shutterstock
#2. Florida
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 207,051 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 1,766 (117.2 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 38,325 acres (15.6% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 53 (723.1 acres per farm)
Mia2you // Shutterstock
#1. California
- Acres harvested for fresh consumption: 870,274 acres
- Farms producing fresh vegetables: 4,468 (194.8 acres per farm)
- Acres harvested for processing: 300,299 acres (25.7% of all vegetable production)
- Farms producing vegetables for processing: 942 (318.8 acres per farm)
Data reporting by Emma Rubin. Photo selection by Clarese Moller.
Marek Masik // Shutterstock
