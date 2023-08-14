ATLANTA — The U.S. Small Business Administration announced last week that Economic Injury Disaster Loans are available in parts of Illinois for small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and most private nonprofit organizations affected by the drought that began June 13.

The declaration covers the counties of Fulton, Mason, Tazewell, Cass, Knox, Logan, McDonough, McLean, Menard, Peoria, Schuyler, Warren and Woodford.

“When the Secretary of Agriculture issues a disaster declaration to help farmers recover from damages and losses to crops, the Small Business Administration issues a declaration to eligible entities, affected by the same disaster,” Kem Fleming, director of SBA’s Field Operations Center East, stated in a news release.

The EIDL program is available to eligible farm-related and nonfarm-related entities that suffered financial losses as a direct result of the drought. Apart from aquaculture enterprises, SBA cannot provide disaster loans to agricultural producers, farmers and ranchers, but nurseries are eligible, the news release said.

The loan amount can be up to $2 million with interest rates of 4% for small businesses and 2.375% for private nonprofits, with terms up to 30 years, according to the news release.

Eligibility is based on the size of the applicant, type of activity and its financial resources. The loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that could have been paid had the disaster not occurred, the news release said. The loans are not intended to replace lost sales or profits.

Applicants may apply online at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/ and should apply under SBA declaration #18054.

Applications can also be downloaded at sba.gov/disaster, completed and mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

The deadline is April 8, 2024.

For more information, contact the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov.

