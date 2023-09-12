BLOOMINGTON — Sao's Late Night Eatery, 309 E. Wood St. in Bloomington, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.

The late-night carryout business opened on July 1 and is owned by Sao Renee Bradley. She was born in Illinois but spent most of her life in the Bronx, a borough of New York City.

Bradley worked in the entertainment industry before becoming a caterer throughout New York, New Jersey and Las Vegas, serving celebrities like Ne-Yo, Coolio, and even Britney Spears on the opening night of her Vegas residency.

Bradley met her husband while working in Las Vegas and eventually moved back to Illinois, settling in the Bloomington area.

"The first thing I said was, there's nothing to eat after nine o'clock here, and that is the reason why I have this right now, " Bradley said. "I started cooking on my own because there's not a lot of healthy options after 1 a.m. for sure, so I came up with something here where I can make sure there's good food at two o'clock in the morning."

Bradley added that she gained inspiration for her southern fusion dishes from walking down the street in Japan at 3 a.m. looking for something to eat.

Sao's eatery used to be the location of the Bloomington Day Care Center. Bradley bought the space this year, which has the main dining area, kitchen and two additional rooms.

She is currently working on renovating and expanding the other two rooms, so the restaurant can eventually be turned into a lounge as well as an eatery.

Bradley said she wants to have a whole dining area, a space for gaming, areas where people can have parties, and potentially even a bar. Bradley is working with the city to make this dream come true, and she estimates it will take six to 12 months to achieve.

"What makes us unique is the cuisine, like my chopped cheeses — it's a New York thing — or my mumbo sauce," Bradley said. "I have different specials, so every Thursday through Sunday, we're selling out. And I'm giving you a healthy portion, so that's what makes me different."

Popular menu items included the chopped cheese, wings and catfish.

The restaurant offers a variety of specials, including fish and spaghetti on Fridays, made with sausage, onions and peppers with two pieces of fish. Meatloaf is always offered for Soul food Sundays, among other specials. A Kool-Aid pickle is also offered with every meal.

"I get to meet people from all walks of life that I wouldn't have been able to meet," Bradley said. "Bloomington is such a small town, and it's more or less like a family, so word of mouth is a really big thing here. And I've only heard good things. Bloomington has become a home for me and my family now."