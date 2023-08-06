NORMAL — Bloomington’s Max Danosky can remember buying his first skateboard in 2003: a Bam Margera board.

“I’m not embarrassed at all to say I got into skateboarding by playing Tony Hawk’s video games,” said the 30-year-old skateboarder who last year took over the Twin Cities’ only dedicated skateboard shop.

Danosky said every kid deserves the same experience Shockwaves Skateboards gave him. But since sales slumped for 10 months and tax bills have stacked up, he’s worried he may have to bail out of his dream business.

A GoFundMe page was created last week urging people to help keep Shockwaves Skateboards open, with a $5,000 goal to cover what Danosky said are state and federal back taxes. As of Sunday afternoon, $1,460 had been raised; he credits additional assistance from Mother Murphy’s that’s helped him keep coasting.

Now located at 119 E. Beaufort St. in Normal, the shop first opened in 1992 in Bloomington and later merged in 2003 into Mother Murphy’s uptown Normal space, before moving again to its current site in 2021. Danoksy was hired by the shop in 2012, promoted to manager in 2015, and became owner in July 2022. He’s currently the only employee; he said he works overnights at another job.

The summer of 2022 was also when the City of Bloomington shut down its skate park at O’Neil Park for renovations, part of a larger $13.9 million project to redo its pool and swimming facilities.

While Danosky favors the new skate park design features (including quarter-pipe ramps, a bowl dropping to about 7 feet, and more), he said since a few months after the park closed he’s been missing out on half the sales Shockwaves had gotten for the previous 10 years.

He said street skateboarders are told to go to the skate park at Fairview Park in Normal, but it’s not popular among local skateboarders. Danoksy said at least 80% of them had preferred to skate at O’Neil before it closed its skate park.

Katherine Murphy, City of Bloomington spokesperson, said Wednesday the new skate park layout at O’Neil is expected to be done in early October, with concrete work slated for the middle of that month. She said the skate park will be completed in early November.

Reacting to those dates, Danosky said that’s “crippling … it would almost certainly push us out of business.”

The shop owner said Shockwaves has learned to deal with competition from online outlets, which have been fulfilling orders since 1996. But a brick-and-motor alternative provides practical and cultural advantages, he said.

Danosky said skaters have a place to explore new board brands, music and art with friends when there’s a local skate shop open, in addition to getting solid advice — including what size trucks they should put their board wheels on.

“I see kids all the time without the right-sized trucks for their boards because they don’t even make it that obvious online,” he said.

There are other places to buy a skateboard in town, he said, but his is the only skate shop within 50 miles that can answer all questions people could have about skateboarding. He added big-box sporting goods stores don’t sell quality products, which kids should be riding.

While there is no clear repayment deadline he could disclose Sunday, Danosky said he may need to call it quits any day now.

He described keeping Shockwaves open as not just his personal dream, but also something that’s important to him and many other Central Illinois skateboarders. Shockwaves put on a skating contest from 2008-2014; Danosky hopes he can hold another once the new O’Neil Park site opens.

Shockwaves offers new skateboard sets for $140 to $180, plus wheels, trucks, bearings, apparel and gently-used skate shoes; longboards are also supplied there. The shop takes custom orders; call 309-665-9141 for more information. The store is open from noon to 6 p.m. daily.

Malcolm Callahan, 9, left, and Caleb Jacobs, 7, both the Bloomington, look at nearly 75 skateboards stacked and numbered at the Normal Theater as skateboarders checked their boards before going into the theater to see the movie Thursday afternoon. (Pantagraph/LORI ANN COOK) June, 21, 2007) Trenton Beasley, 13, of Bloomington and about 90 other skateboarders took to the streets after the skateboard movie at the Normal Theater Thursday afternoon. June 21st is International Go Skateboarding Day. (Pantagraph/LORI ANN COOK) June, 21, 2007) Tyler Stephen, 7, center right, of Bloomington and about 90 other skateboarders took to the streets after the skateboard movie at the Normal Theater Thursday afternoon. The group headed north on Constitution Trail to the Detention Basin Park June 21st to celebrate International Go Skateboarding Day. (Pantagraph/LORI ANN COOK) June, 21, 2007) Over 90 skateboarders headed north on Constitution Trail to the Detention Basin Park June 21st to celebrate International Go Skateboarding Day. The event was hosted by Bloomington Normal Parks and Recreation Departments and Street Tribe skateboard shop. (Pantagraph/LORI ANN COOK) June, 21, 2007) Jordan Noonan, 16, of Normal flew over a ramp at the Detention Basin Park June 21st during International Go Skateboarding Day. The event was hosted by Bloomington Normal Parks and Recreation Departments and Street Tribe skateboard shop. (Pantagraph/LORI ANN COOK) June, 21, 2007) Max Danosky, 14, of Normal skated up a ramp at the Detention Basin Park June 21st during International Go Skateboarding Day. The event was hosted by Bloomington Normal Parks and Recreation Departments and Street Tribe skateboard shop. (Pantagraph/LORI ANN COOK) June, 21, 2007) Treaton Beasley, 13, of Bloomington flipped his skateboard as he and about 90 skateboarders headed north on Constitution Trail to the Detention Basin Park June 21st to celebrate International Go Skateboarding Day. (Pantagraph/LORI ANN COOK) June, 21, 2007)