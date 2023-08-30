BLOOMINGTON — Run N' Erin's Bar & Grill, 1107 W. Locust St. in Bloomington, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.

Owner Erin Killian took over the bar in June but officially opened July 7. The bar was first known as the Copper Top Lounge in 1981, and more recently it was the 1107 West Bar & Grill.

Killian has bartended for more than 15 years throughout Bloomington, including at CII East, Mugsy's, Western Tap, Maguire's and 1107. Tom Hubbard, who owned 1107 and reopened the bar in 2020, asked Killian if she was interested in purchasing it.

"I had to take it. I've literally wanted to own my own bar since I started bartending," she said. "You can even ask all the people I used to work for — they knew. They knew this was my goal in life. So it was really nice to have this opportunity."

Killian has lived in the Bloomington-Normal area all her life, attending Normal Community High School and graduating from Heartland Community College.

Killian said the new name of the restaurant is something one of her friends came up with a long time ago, and when she heard the idea, she thought it was amazing, though she tweaked the spelling a bit.

"It's kind of neat because I'm kind of a very fast and efficient person, like always moving, so it's kind of like you think of chores, you're accomplishing things, so it's like my personality in it," Killian said.

Popular menu items include the shrimp po'boy, which is made with firecracker shrimp on a hoagie bun with coleslaw, lettuce and boom boom sauce; and the ribeye steak sandwich, sourced from Bloomington Meats.

The restaurant also offers a variety of food specials that have included country fried steak, chicken wraps, white cheddar cubes, potato skins, steak or chicken chimichangas, beef tortellini, fried green beans, wings, burgers, chicken salad, Italian beef and more.

Killian plans to make the lunch specials more consistent and eventually add dinner specials. She said they've also tried breakfast and hope to offer it more regularly, perhaps monthly or on weekends.

"I think it's a fun atmosphere with good energy, where you've got a lot of really good food coming out," Killian said. "It's something a little different for the west side. It's our food with the twists — still hoping to bring some more exciting things to the public — so just a new place to come check out."

Run N' Erin's offers indoor and outdoor seating, but Killian hopes to expand the back patio into a beer garden and possibly add a front patio. She also wants to give the restaurant a modernized facelift.

The bar hosts music bingo at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays and occasionally has live music. Killian also said she hopes to bring back plant nights in partnership with Casey's Garden Shop.

"It's really the energy around here. We enjoy being here and serving the community. I love the customers," Killian said. "I've had regulars for years, so it's nice to see them all popping in to show their support. And getting my bartenders now that carry on what I used to do for them."

She continued, "It's kind of a hidden gem that people haven't got a chance to give another shot. I know it's something when people walk in, they don't realize it's been remodeled, so people give it a chance, (and) it's not what they expected."

Killian added that it would be a dream if she could have multiple locations one day, but it's not her primary focus at the moment, as she does not want to take away from the restaurant's "specialness."