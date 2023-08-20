Americans in their 60s often worry about how to afford retirement. While many individuals may initially fear the loss of their principal investment, they must also consider the loss of purchasing power over the course of a retirement that could last for decades. With goods costing more than twice as much as they did 30 years ago, you should develop a clear understanding of your expenses and how they may change in retirement. Consider focusing on these key steps:

Step 1: Forecast retirement spending

This will help determine if your savings are sufficient and create a plan for covering the costs of living. Your plan should take into account Social Security income, retirement plans, pensions, and other savings vehicles. It should also consider long-term goals such as travel, supporting grandchildren's college education, charitable giving, or acquiring a vacation home.

Your plan should contemplate the effects of inflation and balance that risk against conservative long-term investment return assumptions.

Step 2: Consider health care, long-term care expenses

Those retiring before age 65 should understand the available health benefits through their employers and compare them with other options in the public marketplace. All retirees should be familiar with Medicare and Medicare supplemental plans, as well as the potential costs of long-term care. Exploring various payment options for long-term care is also advisable.

Step 3: Understand employer benefits

If you hold a substantial amount of company stock in a retirement plan, understanding net unrealized appreciation before taking a distribution from your 401(k) plan is critical. Small-business owners should consider the value of their business and explore tax-efficient options for selling it.

Step 4: Review and update your estate plan

This includes ensuring that wills, trusts, powers of attorney, and medical directives are drafted according to the laws of the anticipated retirement state. You should also evaluate the provisions of these documents to ensure their relevance and appropriateness. If estate taxes are a concern, take steps to design a wealth transfer plan to minimize or eliminate those concerns.

Addressing the concerns surrounding retirement requires a comprehensive approach to financial planning. While it is possible to handle these steps independently with sufficient time and research, seeking the guidance of an experienced and objective financial planner, particularly a fee-only advisor who does not benefit financially from recommended products, can streamline the process and improve the quality of the planning.

Savant Wealth Management is a Registered Investment Adviser. You should not assume that any discussion or information provided serves as the receipt of, or as a substitute for, personalized investment advice from Savant. Please consult your investment and financial professional(s) regarding your unique situation.