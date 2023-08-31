DECATUR — A prototype of a revolutionary new, all-in-one, autonomous farming machine made its North American debut at the Farm Progress Show this week.

The NEXAT machine is the world’s “first and only holistic plant production system,” according to its North American marketer Terrakamp.

“So the NEXAT is the name of the main machine, and it's multiple machines in one,” said Samantha Jandrisch, director of communications and marketing with Terrakamp. “The idea is it's a wide-span carrier unit that's 50 feet wide that attaches to multiple implements that will complete all phases of farming, from ground preparation to planting to spraying to tillage. … Any application you use can be modularly attached and interchangeably used with this carrier unit.”

Jandrisch and other Terrakamp officials say their machine could one day change what farming looks like.

“It's revolutionary in the fact that we're kind of rethinking the way that we farm,” Jandrisch said. “The modular interchangeable application is in itself such a value, you know, not having to have more than one tractor unit for all those different implements is just in itself revolutionary. But really, what's behind it is what we call wideband controlled traffic farming.”

The 45-foot distance in between the tracks implements are attached to is never compacted, Jandrisch said, since the same tracks are being used on each side for every phase a farmer goes through their field.

Minimizing soil compaction can help revitalize the soil and lead to better harvests, she said.

Jandrisch said that although the NEXAT is still being tested and is not yet on the market, it received lots of positive feedback at this week’s show.

Matt Ochsner, one of the farmers helping to test and give feedback on the prototypes, said the NEXAT might also help farmers address labor shortages.

“We're trying to not necessarily get rid of labor but find a better way to utilize our labor,” Ochsner said. “We don't have it, so we can't really get rid of it. … On a farm, that's the biggest struggle right now is finding help. There just aren't very many of us left.”

Outfitted with autonomous technology, the NEXAT could shake up the ag industry, Ochsner said.

“From an economic point of view, it's nice to have a different competitor other than Deere or Case,” he said. “It's nice to see something that could change the industry like Precision Planting did. I don’t know if we’re quite there yet, but it's a different concept. It's a little bit futuresque.”

Vince Herman, a farmer from Edgerton, Ohio, said the technology was “way ahead of my time.”

“It's remarkable, the engineering into something like this,” Herman said.

What might be even more remarkable, he said, is how much farming has changed during his lifetime.

“Alongside the line fence, they got really nice old tractors, just for instance,” Herman said. “It’s not like I’m picking on today’s tractors. I’m just saying, from all that stuff out there, I grew up with all of those tractors. I’ll tell you, it's a lifetime of changing. Coming to this thing? This blows my mind.”

