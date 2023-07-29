BLOOMINGTON — The Bistro marked 30 years in downtown Bloomington with its fifth annual Pridefest on Saturday evening, welcoming people from all walks of life to celebrate acceptance, diversity and love.

Jan Lancaster, The Bistro's owner, held the first Pride Fest in 2018 for the self-proclaimed gay bar's 25th anniversary.

"It has grown so much," Lancaster said. "It's incredible."

Lancaster, who most people simply call "Mama," thought she would only garner about 200 to 300 people at the first event in 2018.

"I didn't know what to expect," she said. "Actually, the first year, we had about 1,000 to 2,000.

"And then, the last couple of years it's been 6,000 to 7,000 people."

This year's fest featured more vendors and nonprofits than any other, Lancaster said.

Tori Weinberg, director of marketing for YWCA McLean County, said, "These are our people, so we like being here."

Weinberg, whose YWCA Stepping Stones tent was set up near Jefferson and Main streets, said people were visiting even before the fest kicked off officially at 4 p.m. with live music from Shuga Beatz. A "Pride Idol" music competition and a drag show were planned for later in the evening.

"I look forward to the camaraderie of today. And I say that as like Stepping Stones in terms of you just want to spread love and help each other," Weinberg said.

"It's super heartwarming to be here and commiserate with ... like-minded people."

Melinda Woollen and her 15-year-old daughter, Amelia McClure, of Bloomington, said this year's fest was "fantastic."

"This is so much bigger than last year," Woollen said.

McClure, who counts herself among the LGBTQ+, said, "You're always seeing new people, new identities going on around you."

Woollen said events like Pridefest are good not only for members of the LGBTQ+ community, but also for families.

"It is really nice as a parent of someone in the LGBTQ community to be able to bring them out and let them experience and see that they have peers and mentors, and things that come together and they can meet new people within their community," Woollen said.

Her daughter said, "I love that the people here, they aren't just part of the LGBTQ community. There are people who are here to support the LGBTQ community.

"Because that is a beautiful thing to see. It shows that you aren't alone here. There are other people fighting for you too."

Other tents included "Free Mom Hugs" — a group of women giving hugs to anyone that passed — the ACLU, various trinket and sundry vendors, barbecue and a booth called "Blessed at Pridefest."

Clergy from five local religious organizations set up the tent where anyone, regardless of faith, could ask for a blessing.

Rabbi Rebecca Dubowe of Moses Montefiore Temple said they had paper forms where people would fill out their deity and the blessing they needed, and one of the clergy members there would bless them.

Kevin Chupp, pastor for the Mennonite Church of Normal, said religious organizations should be focusing on inclusion instead of exclusion.

"To me it's important," Chupp said. "Our denomination is new to being more inclusive, and I think institutions in general are catching up to justice that has long been underway.

"And for me, it's important for religious folks to see that there are religious clergy that are trying to be at the forefront rather than be way behind."

Rev. Rebecca Gant from the Unitarian Universalist Church of Bloomington-Normal echoed this sentiment.

"I think that we can model coming together (as members of different faiths) in diversity for a good cause for something that's really important for the cause of human rights," Gant said.

"If religion's not for that, then what are we for?"

