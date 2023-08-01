BLOOMINGTON — Nom Nom Noodle, 1006 E. Lincoln St., is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.

The Japanese-style ramen restaurant opened in January, but owner Chris Bradley was already quite familiar with the location inside VFW Post 454. Bradley helped owner Aaron Francis open his Pop-Up Chicken Shop, which last year moved out of its location in the VFW and opened a brick-and-mortar shop, 409 Hershey Rd., Bloomington.

Bradley said his past experience also includes working as the head chef at Rosie's Pub in downtown Bloomington for 10 years and helping to start Fort Jesse Café in Normal.

"Every ramen is different in other countries, so I look at that and think we're doing kind of the exact same thing. It's like this is our ramen here regionally in Bloomington," Bradley said. "I just thought Bloomington-Normal doesn't have a ramen restaurant; there are restaurants that have ramen bowls, but not one that just specializes in ramen, and we make everything from scratch here."

Popular menu items include the birria ramen, chicken ramen, pork belly ramen, potstickers, chicken bites, rice bowls and the sticky buns.

The restaurant offers specials that run for one to two weeks to give people ample time to try the food; the California poke bowl, which Polzin described as a deconstructed sushi roll, has been the most popular so far.

Customers also have the option to choose their spice level for each menu item, with options including no spice, mild, medium, hot and the most intense, "dragon spice."

"We took something you make at home and offered it to the public," said head chef Eddie "Ed" Polzin, a Bloomington-Normal native who helped Bradley open the restaurant. "We took what we liked from every recipe of ramen that we've ever made, and we made it our own, so it's not just a traditional Korean or a traditional Japanese. It tastes different than ramen you get in Chicago or St. Louis."

The food is reasonably priced and quick to order, he said.

"If you only have a little bit of time for lunch, you can get in and out," Polzin said. "Even if there is a big line that can be intimidating, our ticket times are under 10 minutes. It's quick and it doesn't affect the quality at all because it will taste just as good."

Last week, the restaurant launched a new menu that added Banh Mi sandwiches, a Vietnamese-style sandwich. Offerings include the ground pork, Korean chicken, pork belly and the "What The Pho Beef Dip," which is similar to a roast beef sandwich.

Bradley said he hopes to move to a brick-and-mortar location in the future, which would allow for longer service hours.

In the meantime, he loves coming to work every day.

"It's exciting to make this food for people that haven't had it. That's my favorite thing about it," Bradley said. "We have a large staff in the back to stay on top of tickets, so you're getting a fresh, really homemade product quickly."