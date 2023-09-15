BLOOMINGTON — A new event venue as well as a bar will be coming to Bloomington by the end of this year.

Venue 309 and The Cave will be moving into the vacant south portion of the Station Saloon at 1600 Morrissey Drive in Bloomington.

"Venue 309 will be an urban, sophisticated, elegant wedding and event venue unique to the area," said Joe Palma, owner of Palma Entertainment in Bloomington. "The Cave will be a swanky dive bar with live karaoke, comedy and other open mic-like events."

The location for both businesses previously held The Park restaurant and The City nightclub until they both closed in 2006. Before that, it was an off-track betting parlor.

Venue 309 will feature a stage with lighting and a sound system, a full menu with in-house catering for events, an updated bar with a 50-foot-long countertop made from black walnut, and an eye-catching chandelier, Palma said.

Landscaping will be done outside, and a space for outdoor ceremonies will be created to accommodate couples looking for a wedding venue with almost everything they need in one location, Palma said.

"I'm relying on a lot of my relationships that I have made throughout these years and the experience in running and operating a mobile DJ service," said Palma, who started Palma Entertainment in 2016. "It's the people who I surround myself with that are gonna make this thing really happen."

The Cave will host live band karaoke on Friday and Saturday nights with Palma's band, Style In Stereo, and will feature other musical acts and comedy shows, Palma said.

The space will have an earthy, natural feel, with fire sconces and natural rocks placed near the entrance. Palma said he aims to create a cave experience so patrons can be immersed in whatever is going on that night.

"It's gonna be a little dive-y and offer the coolest vibe in this whole county," Palma said.

Palma said he is working with Comedy Central to bring high-level comedy shows to the Twin Cities.

Renovations for Venue 309 and The Cave will cost $1.5 million, with completion expected by the end of the year, Palma said.

To learn more about Venue 309, visit www.venue309.com.

