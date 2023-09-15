"Venue 309 will be an urban, sophisticated, elegant wedding and event venue unique to the area," said Joe Palma, owner of Palma Entertainment in Bloomington. "The Cave will be a swanky dive bar with live karaoke, comedy and other open mic-like events."
The location for both businesses previously held The Park restaurant and The City nightclub until they both closed in 2006. Before that, it was an off-track betting parlor.
Venue 309 will feature a stage with lighting and a sound system, a full menu with in-house catering for events, an updated bar with a 50-foot-long countertop made from black walnut, and an eye-catching chandelier, Palma said.
Landscaping will be done outside, and a space for outdoor ceremonies will be created to accommodate couples looking for a wedding venue with almost everything they need in one location, Palma said.
"I'm relying on a lot of my relationships that I have made throughout these years and the experience in running and operating a mobile DJ service," said Palma, who started Palma Entertainment in 2016. "It's the people who I surround myself with that are gonna make this thing really happen."
The Cave will host live band karaoke on Friday and Saturday nights with Palma's band, Style In Stereo, and will feature other musical acts and comedy shows, Palma said.
The space will have an earthy, natural feel, with fire sconces and natural rocks placed near the entrance. Palma said he aims to create a cave experience so patrons can be immersed in whatever is going on that night.
Check out all the photos from the Boy Scout Lawn Social
Scout Executive/CEO Ben Blumenberg presents Dr. Tom Nielsen and Dr. Kathy Bohn with their Good Scout awards.
John Wohlwend, Julie Dobski, Jan Wohlwend (former Good Scout honorees)
Karen DeAngelis, Julie Dobski
Cheryl Magnuson, Terry Reid
David and Maggie Sumner
Vicki and Bob Varney
ISU Interim President Aondover Tarhule and Rose Tarhule
Scott Henrichs, Mary Bennett Henrichs, Dan Brady
John and Marilyn Freese, John and Jan Wohlwend
Jane Kuchefski, David Skillrud
Larry Schmidt, Chuck Croxton, Kevin Thomas
Honorable William Yoder, Coroner Kathy Yoder
Good Scout honorees Dr. Tom Nielsen and Dr. Kathy Bohn with B.J. and Dick Luedke
Mike and Sandy Remmes
Tina Marlett, Laura Pritts, Pat Messinger, Kevin Thomas, Jon Pritts
Tracy Patkunas, Jim Waldorf, Karen DeAngelis
Charles Mems, ISU Men’s Basketball coach Ryan Pedon
Ryan and Stephanie Pedon
Bob Dobski, Scout Executive/CEO Ben Blumenberg
John Meek
John Meek gives the three-finger Scout salute
Presenting of the colors
Eagle Scout Tim Spence holds the three-finger salute while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance
John and Marilyn Freese
Eagle Scout Tim Spence speaks about his scouting journey and how it has helped him grow his leadership skills. Tim was awarded his Eagle Scout as a senior in high school. He is now a freshman at ISU.
Scout Executive/CEO Ben Blumenberg introduces Good Scout honorees Dr. Tom Nielsen and Dr. Kathy Bohn. Dr. Nielsen’s scouting uniform hangs in the background. Dr. Nielsen earned his Eagle Scout in 1974 during his senior year in high school.
: Good Scout honoree Dr. Kathy Bohn at the microphone, while fellow honoree Dr. Tom Nielsen looks on.
Good Scout honoree Dr. Tom Nielsen
Charles Mems, Colleen Kannaday
Kim Schoenbein, Tracy Patkunas, Stephanie Morstatter
Stan Glazier, Joan Stralow
Byron and Patty Blotky
Carole Ringer, Coleen Moore
River and Nick Kunkes
Irish Vaughn, Joe Nielsen, Betty Bohn, Beth Nielsen, Good Scout honorees Dr. Kathy Bohn and Dr. Tom Nielsen
Tony Morstatter, Terry Reid
Scott Henrichs, Kevin Birlingmair
Scott Henrichs, Tracy Patkunas, Kevin Birlingmair
Viki Burnett, Betty Garcia-Patino
Mary Bennett Henrichs, honorees Dr. Tom Nielsen and Dr. Kathy Bohn, Julie Dobski, Tracy Patkunas, Kim Schoenbein
