BLOOMINGTON — Austin Maher said his grandfather is a big fan of the Chicago Cubs.

When pointing to a Topps trading card for Lou Brock, he recalled how his grandfather said the Cubs’ trading out Lou Brock to the St. Louis Cardinals was their “biggest flop.”

A 1963 trading card print of Brock on the Cubs’ team was stocked Sunday at Twin Cities Collectibles, and is just one personal connection he finds in cards. Maher, of Minonk, is a co-owner of the new store, which hosted a two-day grand opening earlier this month on Bloomington's east side.

His personal baseball fandom has since veered from the Cubs to the Milwaukee Brewers. Although he never played sports, Maher said that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy them — he grew up always loving them.

His shop is stocked with trading cards for major leagues like the MLB, the NFL, the NBA and the NHL. Maher said he got started opening up baseball card packs in 2006, and would look for art with action on the cards.

“I was enamored by that,” he said.

Maher’s business partner, Kyle Sisco, said he, Maher and third partner Tony Johnson got together at local trading card shows and through friends before starting their shop. He said they plan on hosting trade shows and game nights too.

They had no idea what to expect as a new business, he said, but their grand opening event on June 16-17 was a success.

Sisco and Maher both said they want to stand out as collectibles store, and not be just another sports card shop.

One example of that effort, Maher said, is a selection of sports Funko Pops. On their shelves Sunday morning was a gold-colored Funko Pop of St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Ozzie Smith. That’s a Busch Stadium edition, priced locally at $150.

Topping off other product stands were two Bitty Pop! cases, one with "Star Wars"-themed figures and the other with DC Comics characters.

Catch ‘em all

Sisco, 35, has three daughters. When at card shows, he said he’ll hand his youngest a $20 bill and let his 7-year-old search for her favorite Pokémon.

It’s a good father-daughter bonding experience, the Bloomington dad said.

The Twin Cities Collectibles shop also stocks Pokémon and Magic: The Gathering cards. With Illinois State University students in town, there’s a strong demand for both of those card games, Maher said.

Special Pokémon cards to look out for in packs include the VSTAR types, which have enhanced health points and attacks. On Sunday, Twin Cities Collectibles carried a $60 VSTAR card for Mewtwo, a well-known creature in the Pokémon franchise.

Maher said said a lot of people see Pokémon cards as an investment.

These trading cards are sold at the business in addition to sports memorabilia, like jerseys signed by the Kansas City Chief’s Patrick Mahomes and Mike Trout with the LA Angels.

Trading cards give collectors a unique opportunity, Sisco said: They can either go buy a pack of cards for a few dollars, or seek out high-value items like a Michael Jordan rookie card.

At Twin Cities Collectibles on Sunday was a Topps Dynasty edition card for the Cardinal’s hitter Albert Pujols, which is adorned with a patch of Pujols’ jersey. It’s the second of five such cards produced.

For some local favor, shoppers could also find shelved Sunday cards for two graduates University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign who went into pro basketball: Utah Jazz player Deron Williams and Ayo Dosunmu of the Chicago Bulls.

The shop is also open to consignment requests. When compared to selling directly to consumers on sites like eBay, Sisco said retail consignments don’t involve the hassle of vendor fees, bad returns, or missed payments.

He also said selling locally supports the local collector’s community. And, you can make your collection available in a market saturated with fans of regional teams.

