ATLANTA — Missy's Sweet Shoppe, 110 SW. Arch St. in Atlanta, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.

Named for owner Missy Gaither, the bakery recently celebrated its one-year anniversary. It represents a long-held passion for Gaither, who worked at State Farm for 19 years and started baking as a hobby. She took classes at Michael's craft store and started preparing goods for family and friends, eventually launching a home business.

"It's close to home, but it also serves my hometown," said Gaither, who is from Lincoln but lives in Stanford. "Everybody drives here. And we've met some really interesting people traveling Route 66 that come from all over, all kinds of countries.

"They fly into Chicago and they take about two weeks and then travel Route 66. It's really cool."

The shop was once home to the notable Palms Grill Café, long an iconic landmark on Route 66. The former business name remains outside of Missy's on a sign that Gaither said cannot be removed because of its historic origins. This means people sometimes find themselves at her business when looking for the Palms, but she hopes that someday Missy's can become a historic landmark in its own right.

The building, also once the site of a woman's pie business, already had an old cash register and diner-style setup when Gaither took it over. She said they mostly just had to paint and add all the fixtures, and a few ovens.

"I think I offer some items that people don't find anywhere else, like my sugar cookies. I think initially my cakes are what got me started, but then you know, the market changed and the trends changed and I went to cupcakes, and now it's cookies," Gaither said. "Sugar cookies are one of my top sellers and also pumpkin bars — everybody loves those. And it's still family-owned and I do all the baking."

Gaither's two children, one a freshman in college and the other a junior in high school, help run the retail side of the business.

Popular menu items include cupcakes, especially the Reese's and Oreo flavors, as well as regular chocolate and vanilla; sugar cookies; chocolate chip cookies; and pumpkin bars, which are sold year-round.

Gaither added that she's been running a half-price special on her four top-selling items, and each day is something different. She often offers specials if the shop has an overabundance of an item, such as cupcakes.

More than half of the business, however, comes from custom orders. She has recently been catering a lot of weddings and is often pretty busy on the weekends. She also handles orders for birthdays, showers, business events and other parties.

Customers appreciate a personal touch, she said, and some have become good friends.

"There wasn't a sweet shop here (before), so people either had to go to Walmart or drive a lot farther," she said, "and I have a lot that I can offer that Walmart doesn't. You're getting a better quality product, and I can tailor to exactly what they need."

Gaither said she typically likes a 72-hour notice for custom orders, but if someone calls and says they need two dozen assorted cupcakes by tomorrow, for example, she can usually accommodate those kinds of requests. Decorated cookies or cakes take longer.

Missy's also offers ice cream, chocolate-covered Oreos and strawberries, coffee, tea, chips and other snacks. They also have party room and banquet rentals. The shop is typically open three days a week.

Missy's Sweet Shoppe