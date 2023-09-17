Position: Executive director of Midwest Food Bank in Normal
1. How did you get started in social services?
I was in corporate America for several years, and I always loved consulting with and helping the nonprofits. That was my favorite part of the job. So, my husband got a great job at Illinois State University. That gave me the opportunity to make some decisions about what I wanted to do next. And he said to me, 'Why don't you do something you would volunteer to do? But, try to get paid for it.' (laughter)
But it was really terrific advice, because I started thinking of my next career path differently. What would I volunteer to do? And are there jobs out there that I would volunteer to do?
And, as it turns out, yes. Social service had a plethora of them. I put out my feelers to my network. I said, 'I want to do something that's really impactful, that will make a difference to the world. And, a lot of friends who've known me from different contexts said, 'Hey, why don't you come try this, that or the other.'
So I started out taking a job at the Child Protection Network and helping them do some development — public relations — and it was great. But it was a small organization. I kept my feelers out for something that was a little bit larger and ended up at The Baby Fold ... a large social services organization that does a lot of great work for kids and families.
I was able to be there for the last seven years, helping them out on their executive leadership team and really making great strides there.
2. What brought you to MFB?
One of the problems that was really bothering me (at The Baby Fold) was that our clients were hungry, and they were homeless — to such a great degree that it was starting to upset me.
I started a family and community stabilization fund to try to help out with some of those basic needs so that we could continue to do the important life-giving therapies that The Baby Fold was doing. But, from that position, I didn't feel like I could make as big of an impact as I could at a place like (Midwest Food Bank).
I hadn't been looking for another job, but I felt like this one was calling to me as soon as it came open because it would give me a chance to feed into the clients I knew were struggling at The Baby Fold, and hundreds of other nonprofits with the same struggles... So I thought, 'OK. This is a perfect match.' And I jumped. I've been here for about a month.
3. Why are you so passionate about your work?
(Coming here was) the best decision that I've made, because I can see already when the people come through the line to fill up their trucks, I know who's on the other side of that receiving the food. And I know I'm doing the right thing. I'm going to just keep finding ways for us to do more and more and help more and more people.
4. What's the best part about Bloomington-Normal?
I'm a townie, and this place has a very generous spirit... We had 8,500 individual volunteers come through (MFB) last year — 8,500 people are joining us in this fight! How cool is that? That's why it's easier for me to say, 'Hey, there's lots of hope, and people do care.' Because I get to see them coming through and working hard — breaking a sweat, sore muscles — they don't care. They come back because they know what we're doing is right. They know what we're doing is good. And I love to see that. ... Those are good people ... willing to drop everything to help someone else in need.
5. What do you have coming up?
We do have a concert coming up Sept. 22. It's The Booth Brothers, and it's a fundraiser for the fall. People are welcome to join us and can get tickets online.
We've got an event in conjunction with Home Sweet Home Ministries that's going to feed about 2,000 people for Thanksgiving. We partner with them and have been doing that every year. ... We bless the community big time.
And then, a few days after that, we're going to have what I call a 'Blessing Blitz.' We're going to put together all sorts of projects to help feed people.
I'm going to roll hundreds of volunteers through here in two days, and I'm going to do as many projects as humanly possible over the course of those two days. We're going to push food out this door like nobody's business.
