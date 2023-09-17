I hadn't been looking for another job, but I felt like this one was calling to me as soon as it came open because it would give me a chance to feed into the clients I knew were struggling at The Baby Fold, and hundreds of other nonprofits with the same struggles... So I thought, 'OK. This is a perfect match.' And I jumped. I've been here for about a month.

3. Why are you so passionate about your work?

(Coming here was) the best decision that I've made, because I can see already when the people come through the line to fill up their trucks, I know who's on the other side of that receiving the food. And I know I'm doing the right thing. I'm going to just keep finding ways for us to do more and more and help more and more people.

4. What's the best part about Bloomington-Normal?

I'm a townie, and this place has a very generous spirit... We had 8,500 individual volunteers come through (MFB) last year — 8,500 people are joining us in this fight! How cool is that? That's why it's easier for me to say, 'Hey, there's lots of hope, and people do care.' Because I get to see them coming through and working hard — breaking a sweat, sore muscles — they don't care. They come back because they know what we're doing is right. They know what we're doing is good. And I love to see that. ... Those are good people ... willing to drop everything to help someone else in need.

5. What do you have coming up?

We do have a concert coming up Sept. 22. It's The Booth Brothers, and it's a fundraiser for the fall. People are welcome to join us and can get tickets online.

We've got an event in conjunction with Home Sweet Home Ministries that's going to feed about 2,000 people for Thanksgiving. We partner with them and have been doing that every year. ... We bless the community big time.

And then, a few days after that, we're going to have what I call a 'Blessing Blitz.' We're going to put together all sorts of projects to help feed people.

I'm going to roll hundreds of volunteers through here in two days, and I'm going to do as many projects as humanly possible over the course of those two days. We're going to push food out this door like nobody's business.