NORMAL — Midwest Food Bank CEO Eric Hodel is headed to Washington D.C. to testify before the House Committee on Agriculture on Wednesday, June 7.

According to a Tuesday press release, "Hodel plans to ask the Committee on Agriculture to commit to equitable policies that channel government resources to independent food banks able to meet program requirements."

Hodel said in the press release, "Alleviating hunger and malnutrition is a complex challenge requiring a multi-faceted solution."

On Tuesday, before boarding his flight, Hodel told The Pantagraph he is "hopeful that our (Midwest Food Bank's) model and the volunteer work is recognized."

Hodel said he "look(s) forward to the opportunity to share the work and the mission … how we operate."

The hearing can be viewed live at bit.ly/houseag.

