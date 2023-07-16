BLOOMINGTON — Indiana-based internet service provider Metronet continued service restoration efforts as of Sunday in the Bloomington-Normal area following an outage the day before.

A text alert addressed 7 p.m. Saturday to a customer in Bloomington stated there were service disruptions to some customers in their area. The website Downdector.com, which crowdsources outage reports, began receiving reports of Metronet outages around 5 p.m. that day.

The ISP followed up with customers again before 9 a.m. Sunday, stating in a text message that services began to restore overnight, and people should power-cycle their equipment by disconnecting it from a power source for at least 10 seconds.

Social media posts Sunday indicated residents of Normal were still experiencing outages. Metronet was not immediately available for comment by phone or email Sunday afternoon, but it did respond to a Pantagraph reporter’s Twitter post with the following statement:

There is a confirmed outage in your area, we apologize for any frustration this has caused, our technicians are working hard to resolve the service issues as soon as possible. Currently there is no time-frame given for the return of services working as intended.”

No further information was available at press time Sunday.

