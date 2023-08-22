EUREKA — Lydia's Dairy Barn, 1980 S. Main St. in Eureka, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.

The ice cream shop is owned by Jennifer and Nathan Hostetler of Eureka. The couple took over the business in 2019 and changed the green and white barn that has stood since the early 2000s to a red one.

Before the Hostetlers purchased it, the building was most recently home to The Dugout, which also served ice cream and sandwiches. Before that, it was the Dairy Barn, Dairy Barn II, and Dairy Barn III, which all had different owners, but the Hostetler's wanted to return to the barn theme.

The couple made the name a bit more personal, though, named for their eldest daughter, Lydia.

Between home-schooling their four children, Nathan's full-time job and operating several rental properties in the area, the ice cream shop is sort of a side gig for the Hostetlers, they said.

"My husband and I have an entrepreneurial spirit at heart. We thought [Lydia's] would be a rental situation, however, it has become my full time job and I absolutely love it," Jennifer Hostetler said. "It's been really fun for me. It's more of a ministry to our community because I grew up here, and so I get to see a lot of people that I know and love and care about in this community."

Lydia's season starts in March and runs through September. Typically, they announce their last day of business around Labor Day. They offer outdoor seating, a drive-thru and call-in ordering.

Jennifer Hostetler said Lydia's is the only ice cream place in town that offers soft serve ice cream. They are best known for the "twisters," which are similar to Dairy Queen’s Blizzards. Other popular menu items include Dippin' Dots, hamburgers and tenderloins.

Lydia's also offers almond milk swirl, which is a gluten-free, vegan and dairy-free option, with two to four hand-dipped flavors offered each week. They often change the almond milk swirl flavors weekly, based on supply and demand.

The restaurant occasionally offers specials for national food holidays or when they have an overstock of certain items.

"My favorite thing is serving the community that I've grown up in and know and love. And also teaching and training," Jennifer Hostetler said. "Our employees, a lot of them come where it's their first time to ever have a job and to learn some hands-on skills. It's been really fun for me to teach and train them, to see them from when they start all the way to having a year or more of working for us and then seeing how much they've grown in skills and abilities."

New menu items were added for the 2023 season, including cheese curds, pulled pork nachos, six-pack of ice cream sandwiches, Fruity Pebbles Explosion twister, strawberry banana milkshake, Oreo milkshake, orange creamsicle float, strawberry lemonade and Arnold Palmer.

The fall menu began on Aug. 7 and includes a snickerdoodle twister, pumpkin pie almond milk swirl, apple cider donut a la mode, apple cider slushee, pumpkin pie twister, pumpkin parfait, pumpkin shake, apple pie twister and a s'more twister.

The menu also offers various sandwiches, sides, drinks, sundaes, shakes, malts, slushees and 18 regular twister flavors, plus some special flavors and various toppings.

"Our location is key because you have games going on down here, (Eureka Lake Park) is just around the corner with soccer and things like that. So people after all the games are flocking here, so our location is awesome," Jennifer Hostetler said. "We bought into a business that was already established so that really helped us."