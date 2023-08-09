BLOOMINGTON — Lab Coffee at the Yoga Lab, 207 S. Prospect Road in Bloomington, is this week’s pick for Eats of the Week.

Engaged couple Abby Lyons and Adam Ghantous opened the combination yoga studio and coffee shop in September 2021. The business’ motto is “Be Well,” and the coffee component of the business was added as part of an emphasis on relationship-building.

“We wanted to create something that was a little bit more personal,” said Ghantous, who also works as a financial adviser. “Our goal isn’t to make as many drinks per hour as much as it’s taking our time with everything that we do.”

Lyons, a former classroom teacher, obtained her yoga teacher certification in 2015 and began teaching yoga in Ohio. She then worked at a few studios when she moved back to the Bloomington-Normal area.

Early in their relationship, she mentioned her desire to open a yoga studio.

“Let’s do it,” replied Ghantous, and so they did. It was his idea to add the coffee component, which was driven by an emphasis on relationship-building.

Most students, Lyons said, are built on transaction. “It’s like, you pay your money, you take your class and you leave,” she said. But at Yoga Lab, “the coffee and acai bowls is really driven towards allowing people to stay and have a place to connect, and get to know each other and build relationships.”

The yoga studio, however, is not the Bloomington-Normal couple’s full time gig. Lyons works full-time as she owns a consulting business and works in schools to offer educational consulting. Ghantous works full-time as a financial adviser.

Popular menu items include the classic berry bowl, which is the go-to standard bowl of an acai base topped with granola, banana, strawberries, blueberries, almond butter and honey, and the super fruit bowl, which includes mango, strawberries, blueberries, chia seeds and coconut on top with honey and goji berries.

The business also offers catering — an acai bar for various events, such as weddings and reunions.

The most popular drink is the Miel (“honey” in Spanish and Italian), a latte made with honey, cinnamon, milk and espresso.

“Our menu is very small compared to most places,” Ghantous said, “but we want to make everything that we make extremely well, and we don’t make our drinks super sweet.”

The Yoga Lab offers 30 classes a week, including power and restorative yoga as well as yoga with heat. Participants can pay for classes individually through a “drop in” rate or purchase a membership, billed monthly or annually.

The business offers rentals of its “lab,” a flexible workspace that guests have used for various meetings and events. It also hosts a podcast studio.

Lyons praised the team — yoga teachers and baristas — working to make the business successful.

“I have 100% confidence knowing that every single person on our team is fulfilling the mission because they themselves are practicing yoga and and connecting with people, and they really live out the values of what we have to offer,” she said.

As far as the future, Ghantous and Lyons hope to change lives for the better.

In the coming weeks, Ghantous said, he will help with filming of a documentary about a program that incorporates yoga practice into recovery from addiction. Lyons said she hoped to pursue a similarly positive mission for the Yoga Lab and perhaps expand into a nonprofit arm.

“Our dream is to build a spot with the vision of it being the community wellness lab,” Lyons said. “Our business has an emphasis on well-being and so having all of those things under one roof in one space that has huge glass windows and offers a lot of natural light — that is one of big goals we have for the future.

“We would love to host mental health experts, have therapists in there to have it really be a space for well-being where people can get everything they need in one spot.”